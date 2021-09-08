Menu
Billy Whitten Hagerman
FUNERAL HOME
Ammen Family Cremation & Funeral Care - Melbourne
1001 S. Hickory St
Melbourne, FL
Billy Whitten Hagerman

Billy Whitten Hagerman, 83, of Melbourne, Fla., departed this life and went to heaven on July 13, 2021.

Bill was from Tazewell, Virginia. He retired from the Appalachian Power Co., Roanoke, Va., as a right of way agent.

Bill is survived by his loving wife, Frances Lowe Hagerman of Fla.; special daughter, Megan A. Hagerman of Va.; sister, Madeleine Lafferty of Fla.; sister-in-law, Marie Hagerman of N.C., and Diane Cummings of Ariz., and several nephews and nieces.

A celebration of life will be held at Sherwood Memorial Park in Salem, Va., on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at 1 p.m. followed by a graveside service.

Condolences at afcfcare.com.
Published by SWVA Today on Sep. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
18
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
Sherwood Memorial Park
Salem, VA
Sep
18
Graveside service
Sherwood Memorial Park
Salem, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Ammen Family Cremation & Funeral Care - Melbourne
