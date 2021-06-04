Billy Martin Rhymer
January 12, 1934 - June 2, 2021
Damascus, Va.
Billy Martin Rhymer, age 87, passed away on Wednesday June 2, 2021, at the Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon, Va.
Billy was born in Konnarock, Va., on January 12, 1934. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jessie and Lillie Thompson Rhymer, along with several brothers and sisters.
He is survived by his son, Billy Dale Rhymer of Glade Spring; daughter, Debbie Cook and husband, Ronald, of Johnson City, Tenn.; special friend, Nancy Hand of Damascus; grandchildren, MacKenzie Broome, Chelsa Rhymer, and Trevan Rhymer and wife, Brooke; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
In keeping with Billy's wishes, all services will be held privately. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com
. Bradley's Funeral Chapel of Chilhowie is serving the Rhymer family.
Bradley's Funeral Home
Published by SWVA Today on Jun. 4, 2021.