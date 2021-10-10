Menu
Billy Russell Trivett
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bradley's Funeral Chapel - Chilhowie
307 Old Stage Road
Chilhowie, VA
Billy Russell Trivett

November 2, 1932 - October 7, 2021

KONNAROCK, Va.

Billy Russell Trivett age 88, passed away on Thursday, October 7, 2021, at his daughter's home in Fries, Va.

Billy was born in Konnarock, Va. to the late Lillard and Callie Miller Trivett. Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by a brother, Gene Trivett; grandson, Trevor Anderson; sons-in-law, Steven Price, Jerry Lewis, and Johnny Anderson; sister-in-law, Louise Trivett; and brothers-in-law, Garland Lowe and Henry Farmer. Billy was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army, having served during the Korean War.

He is survived by his four daughters, Rita Lewis, Sharon Price, Velva Billings, and Julie Blevins and husband, Michael; brothers, Darrell Trivett and wife, Juanita, Ted Trivett, Gerald Trivett, and John Trivett and wife, Diane; sisters, Barbara Lowe and Lucille Farmer; grandchildren, Jayden Blevins, Cody Anderson, and Chris Billings; great-grandchildren, Liberty, Layla, Lana, and Aidan; along with several nieces and nephews.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, October 11, 2021, Azen Church Cemetery in Konnarock with Pastor Paul Shallenburg officiating. Full military honors will be rendered by the Grayson Highlands Honor Guard Team. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Chapel of Chilhowie is serving the Trivett family.

Bradley's Funeral Chapel


Published by SWVA Today on Oct. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
11
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Azen Church Cemetery
Konnarock, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bradley's Funeral Chapel - Chilhowie
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
19 Entries
My condolences to the Trivett family . I am Gene Trivetts youngest daughter. I am sorry to hear about Bills passing . My mother Dixie Fox always spoke highly of him.
Angela Dawn Trivett Reeves
Family
December 1, 2021
So sorry for your loss
Mary Neely
Friend
October 11, 2021
I’m so sorry for your loss. My heart hurts for you all. Sending prayers
Missy Gregory
Acquaintance
October 10, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Larry Pennington
Friend
October 10, 2021
Prayers for the family
Our condolences
Larry Pennington
Friend
October 10, 2021
so sorry prayers to the family
love joy
joyce lewis
Family
October 9, 2021
Have always been a friend with Bill. Seems like he always knew what to say. If you felt down, he knew exactly what to say. His family and mine were close. His Dad and my Grandpa were best friends. RIP Bill we will miss you. So sorry to all the family. Donna & Joe
DONNA TRENT
Friend
October 9, 2021
Sending prayers for you and your family.
Wanda Wiles
Friend
October 9, 2021
Ol Bill was a goodun he and so many of the older fellers sure had some great stories of the war and anything else if they had the chance ,so so sorry for all y'all in the family as for myself as well I'm sure he'll be missed by us all.
Phillip Hamm
Friend
October 9, 2021
Rest in Peace Creek Bill.
Jamie and Sandy Walls
Friend
October 9, 2021
I AM SO SORRY TO HEAR THIS SENDING LOVE AND PRAYERS TO ALL THE FAMILY MAY GOD BE WITH YOU DURING THIS SAD TIME BILL WAS MY DISTANT COUSIN HE WILL BE MISSED
Irma Wilson
October 9, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Nickolus Barr
October 9, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Roger Barr
October 9, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
lisa barr
October 9, 2021
Julie, I am so sorry for the loss of your father. I always enjoyed listening to him tell stories when I visited. You are in my thoughts.
Jenna Bowers
Friend
October 9, 2021
We sure going to miss you bill, sorry for loss Julie & Judy.
Charlene & billy Hand
Friend
October 9, 2021
We are really going to miss you dad . We love you very much ❤
Julie Blevins
Daughter
October 9, 2021
So Sorry Judy and Julie Rest in Peace .
Ashley Bise - Sweet
October 8, 2021
RIP Old Soldier
Carl Day
October 8, 2021
Showing 1 - 19 of 19 results