Billy Russell Trivett
November 2, 1932 - October 7, 2021
KONNAROCK, Va.
Billy Russell Trivett age 88, passed away on Thursday, October 7, 2021, at his daughter's home in Fries, Va.
Billy was born in Konnarock, Va. to the late Lillard and Callie Miller Trivett. Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by a brother, Gene Trivett; grandson, Trevor Anderson; sons-in-law, Steven Price, Jerry Lewis, and Johnny Anderson; sister-in-law, Louise Trivett; and brothers-in-law, Garland Lowe and Henry Farmer. Billy was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army, having served during the Korean War.
He is survived by his four daughters, Rita Lewis, Sharon Price, Velva Billings, and Julie Blevins and husband, Michael; brothers, Darrell Trivett and wife, Juanita, Ted Trivett, Gerald Trivett, and John Trivett and wife, Diane; sisters, Barbara Lowe and Lucille Farmer; grandchildren, Jayden Blevins, Cody Anderson, and Chris Billings; great-grandchildren, Liberty, Layla, Lana, and Aidan; along with several nieces and nephews.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, October 11, 2021, Azen Church Cemetery in Konnarock with Pastor Paul Shallenburg officiating. Full military honors will be rendered by the Grayson Highlands Honor Guard Team. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com
. Bradley's Funeral Chapel of Chilhowie is serving the Trivett family.
Bradley's Funeral Chapel
Published by SWVA Today on Oct. 10, 2021.