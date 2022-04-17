Bob McCormick
October 1, 1945 - April 15, 2022
CHILHOWIE, Va.
Pastor Bob McCormick, age 76, went to be with the Lord on Friday April 15, 2022, at his home in Chilhowie, Va.
Bob was born in Marion, Va., to the late James and Ruth McCormick and was preceded in death by his in laws, Elmer and Rosa Lee Shores and brothers-in-law, Alf, Lloyd, Lewis and Fred Shores.
Bob served in the U.S. Army from 1963 to 1969 as a drill sergeant and was a Vietnam Veteran. Pastor Bob McCormick answered the call to preach in 1971 and was ordained at Chilhowie Baptist Church. He pastored at Friendship Baptist Church in Troutdale, Va. He had the honor to pastor Woodland Baptist Church in Abingdon for over 42 years. All his members quickly became family and were very dear to his heart. He was a skilled mason and owned McCormick Masonry for many years. He loved his grandchildren and great grandchildren, he had many laughs with them. His Yorkie "Bailey" was always by his side and will surely miss him.
Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Moelina McCormick; children, Angie Morrison and husband, Mark, and Tammi Foster and husband, Scott; grandchildren, Nikki Boone and husband, Cody, Emily Corvin and husband, Ryan, Matthew Foster, Blake Morrison, Eden Foster, and Mia Foster; great-grandchildren, Braylon Boone, Levi Corvin, Luke Corvin, Clayton Boone, Baby Corvin due in June; and special pup, Bailey.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Nancy Fields, Shirley Gentry, Chilhowie Police Department and Chilhowie Fire Department.
Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Bradley's Funeral Chapel in Chilhowie, with Pastor Scott Foster, Pastor Cody Boone and Pastor Jim Pratt officiating. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 5 until 7 p.m. prior to services. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at Westwood Memorial Gardens in Chilhowie, with full Military Honors being rendered by the Francis Marion VFW Post 4667 and the Virginia National Guard Army Honor Guard. Expressions of Sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com
.. Bradley's Funeral Chapel is serving the McCormick family.
