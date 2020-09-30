Bobby Edgar Porter
Bobby Edgar Porter, 82, of Louisa County, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 23, 2020.
He was a Superintendent at Philip Morris Tobacco Company in Richmond. Bobby later retired to his farm that he loved to work on. He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Porter; parents, Oakley and Garnett Porter; two brothers, Mack and Gaston Porter; and sister, Wilma Barrett.
Survivors include his three children, Victoria Zimmerman of Mt. Jackson, Va., William Gooch of Richmond, and Carolyn Hughes of Crozet; three sisters, Burleane Mumpower of Hinton W.Va., Norma Taylor of Moseley, Va., and Tommie Sheffey of Ivanhoe, Va.; eight grandchildren, Zac, Whitney, Wade, Ryan, Katie, Haden, Emily, and Christopher; one great-grandchild due in November; a special niece, Pat Campbell; and several other nieces and nephews.
A graveside service was held at 2 p.m. Sunday, September 27, 2020, at Hillcrest Cemetery. Online guest book is available at woodwardfuneral.com
