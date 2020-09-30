Menu
Bobby Edgar Porter
DIED
September 23, 2020
Bobby Edgar Porter

Bobby Edgar Porter, 82, of Louisa County, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 23, 2020.

He was a Superintendent at Philip Morris Tobacco Company in Richmond. Bobby later retired to his farm that he loved to work on. He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Porter; parents, Oakley and Garnett Porter; two brothers, Mack and Gaston Porter; and sister, Wilma Barrett.

Survivors include his three children, Victoria Zimmerman of Mt. Jackson, Va., William Gooch of Richmond, and Carolyn Hughes of Crozet; three sisters, Burleane Mumpower of Hinton W.Va., Norma Taylor of Moseley, Va., and Tommie Sheffey of Ivanhoe, Va.; eight grandchildren, Zac, Whitney, Wade, Ryan, Katie, Haden, Emily, and Christopher; one great-grandchild due in November; a special niece, Pat Campbell; and several other nieces and nephews.

A graveside service was held at 2 p.m. Sunday, September 27, 2020, at Hillcrest Cemetery. Online guest book is available at woodwardfuneral.com.
Published by SWVA Today on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
27
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Hillcrest Cemetery.
I remember Bobby from our years at Philip Morris B L Plant. The kindest man I knew. A giving heart as big as this earth. He will be missed by all who knew him. Our sympathy and condolences To his family.
Diane and Gerald Ransone
September 27, 2020
Uncle Bobby, you have always been my hero and you will be greatly missed=™ I bet Mom has already given you that big bear hug>p I love you=
Pat Campbell, Boys and Families
September 26, 2020