Menu
Search
Menu
SWVA Today
SWVA Today HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Bobby McKinzie Bevil
1955 - 2020
BORN
1955
DIED
2020
Bobby McKinzie Bevil

Bobby McKinzie Bevil, age 64, of Wytheville, passed away on September 24, 2020. He was born in Bland County, on October 26, 1955. He was preceded in death by his father, William McKinzie Bevil and a brother, Joey Martin Bevil.

Bobby retired as DMV-Weight Enforcement Manager Car #412 with over 30 years of service with the State of Virginia.

Survivors include his wife, Patricia Duncan Bevil of Wytheville; mother, Stella Louise Bevil of Ceres; two daughters, Stella Renee Allison of Ceres, and Jessica Leigh Bevil of Wytheville; three grandchildren, Robert "Hunter" McKinzie Allison, Charleigh "Antania" Studivent, and Wesley "Joseph" Studivent; sister, Wanda Horton of Wytheville; aunt, Martha Cregger, and several nieces, nephews and many other family and friends.

"but God commendeth his love toward us, in that, while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us." Romans 5:8

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at the Grubb Funeral Home with the Reverend Sammy Shupe officiating. Interment followed at the West End Cemetery in Wytheville. The family received friends from 1 until 2 p.m. on Wednesday at the Grubb Funeral Home.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www. grubb funeral home. com.

The Bevil family is in the care of Grubb Funeral Home.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by SWVA Today from Sep. 30 to Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
30
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Grubb Funeral Home
215 South 6th Street, Wytheville, VA 24382-2510
Sep
30
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Grubb Funeral Home
215 South 6th Street, Wytheville, VA 24382-2510
Funeral services provided by:
Grubb Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
3 Entries
Dear Patty and Family, I am truly very sorry for the loss of your beloved Bobby. I know you loved him so very much. Your family is in my thoughts and prayers and I wish you peace and comfort during this time. Love, Jessica Jarrells
Jessica Jarrells
October 1, 2020
Dearest Patty and family, My thoughts and prayers are with you during this most sad and difficult time. May you find healing peace and comfort in the coming days.
Beverly Lacy
September 30, 2020
Dear Patty and family, If words could heal your heart, I'd write a book for you. Im so sorry and please know you and the family are in my prayers. Sending hugs and love!! II Corinthians 5:8 Lisa Reedy and family
Lisa Reedy
September 28, 2020