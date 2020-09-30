Bobby McKinzie BevilBobby McKinzie Bevil, age 64, of Wytheville, passed away on September 24, 2020. He was born in Bland County, on October 26, 1955. He was preceded in death by his father, William McKinzie Bevil and a brother, Joey Martin Bevil.Bobby retired as DMV-Weight Enforcement Manager Car #412 with over 30 years of service with the State of Virginia.Survivors include his wife, Patricia Duncan Bevil of Wytheville; mother, Stella Louise Bevil of Ceres; two daughters, Stella Renee Allison of Ceres, and Jessica Leigh Bevil of Wytheville; three grandchildren, Robert "Hunter" McKinzie Allison, Charleigh "Antania" Studivent, and Wesley "Joseph" Studivent; sister, Wanda Horton of Wytheville; aunt, Martha Cregger, and several nieces, nephews and many other family and friends."but God commendeth his love toward us, in that, while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us." Romans 5:8Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at the Grubb Funeral Home with the Reverend Sammy Shupe officiating. Interment followed at the West End Cemetery in Wytheville. The family received friends from 1 until 2 p.m. on Wednesday at the Grubb Funeral Home.Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www. grubb funeral home. com.The Bevil family is in the care of Grubb Funeral Home.