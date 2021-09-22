Brenda Stewart Calvin
June 11, 1942 - September 17, 2021
Brenda Stewart Calvin, passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2021. Brenda's life of 79 years with us ended after a fall and complications.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Phillip and Kathleen Kesner; her sister, Jean (Cookie) Alley; and her daughter-in-law, Mary Stewart.
She is survived by her son, Jeffrey Allen Stewart, Jacksonville, N.C.; grandchildren, Kara and Jeffrey Stewart and great-grandson, Jameson of N.C.; her sister, Judy Kesner-Bailey; two nephews, Olen Pope Alley, Phillip Todd Alley; cousin, Judith Six and family friend, Dale Bourne all of Wytheville.
A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at West End Cemetery conducted by the Reverend Preston Sartelle for family and friends. Covid guidelines apply. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com
Grubb Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published by SWVA Today on Sep. 22, 2021.