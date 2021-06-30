Brenda Sue Gilley
November 2, 1952 - June 28, 2021
SEVEN MILE FORD, Va.
Brenda Sue Gilley age 68, passed away on Monday, June 28, 2021, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. Brenda was born in Smyth County Virginia, on November 2, 1952. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles H. "Jake" Carrico and Mary Juanita "Sis" Carrico and a brother, Wiley Calvin Carrico.
She worked for Tultex Corporation for many years. When the plant closed, she earned her nursing degree and spent much of her career working in a nursing home setting. She was hard working throughout her life and passionate about her nursing career. Through the years, she has received many compliments from her patients and the families she served highlighting the love and professional care she provided. She loved getting to know people and helping others throughout her life. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family and especially her grandchildren whom she adored.
She is survived by her husband, Able Alley, and stepdaughter Jamie Rose and husband, Justin, of Rich Valley; father of her children, Jim Gilley of Marion; her children Angie Routh of Marion, April Catron and husband, Mike, of Atkins, and Aaron Gilley, Marion; grandchildren, Emma and Jacob Catron, Caleb Routh, and Reagan and Rylan Rose; sisters and brothers and sisters-in law, Yvonne Helton, Patsy Hart, Linda Blackwell, Charles H. "June" Carrico Jr. and wife, Alda, David Carrico and wife, Kathy, and Nathan "Nate" Carrico and wife, Kathy, all of Marion; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 1, 2021, from the Bradley's Funeral Chapel in Chilhowie, with Pastor Greg Carrico and Pastor Charles Williams officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday evening at the funeral chapel. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 2, 2021, at Middle Fork Cemetery in Chilhowie.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.braldeysfh.com
. Bradley's Funeral Chapel of Chilhowie is serving the Gilley family.
Published by SWVA Today on Jun. 30, 2021.