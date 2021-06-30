Menu
Brenda Sue Gilley
FUNERAL HOME
Bradley's Funeral Chapel - Chilhowie
307 Old Stage Road
Chilhowie, VA
Brenda Sue Gilley

November 2, 1952 - June 28, 2021

SEVEN MILE FORD, Va.

Brenda Sue Gilley age 68, passed away on Monday, June 28, 2021, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. Brenda was born in Smyth County Virginia, on November 2, 1952. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles H. "Jake" Carrico and Mary Juanita "Sis" Carrico and a brother, Wiley Calvin Carrico.

She worked for Tultex Corporation for many years. When the plant closed, she earned her nursing degree and spent much of her career working in a nursing home setting. She was hard working throughout her life and passionate about her nursing career. Through the years, she has received many compliments from her patients and the families she served highlighting the love and professional care she provided. She loved getting to know people and helping others throughout her life. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family and especially her grandchildren whom she adored.

She is survived by her husband, Able Alley, and stepdaughter Jamie Rose and husband, Justin, of Rich Valley; father of her children, Jim Gilley of Marion; her children Angie Routh of Marion, April Catron and husband, Mike, of Atkins, and Aaron Gilley, Marion; grandchildren, Emma and Jacob Catron, Caleb Routh, and Reagan and Rylan Rose; sisters and brothers and sisters-in law, Yvonne Helton, Patsy Hart, Linda Blackwell, Charles H. "June" Carrico Jr. and wife, Alda, David Carrico and wife, Kathy, and Nathan "Nate" Carrico and wife, Kathy, all of Marion; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 1, 2021, from the Bradley's Funeral Chapel in Chilhowie, with Pastor Greg Carrico and Pastor Charles Williams officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday evening at the funeral chapel. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 2, 2021, at Middle Fork Cemetery in Chilhowie.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.braldeysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Chapel of Chilhowie is serving the Gilley family.

Bradley's Funeral Chapel

Published by SWVA Today on Jun. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
1
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Bradley's Funeral Chapel - Chilhowie
307 Old Stage Road, Chilhowie, VA
Jul
1
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Bradley's Funeral Chapel - Chilhowie
307 Old Stage Road, Chilhowie, VA
Jul
2
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Middle Fork Cemetery
Chilhowie, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bradley's Funeral Chapel - Chilhowie
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Angie, Jim, and Able. I was so sorry to hear about Brenda, she was a beautiful and wonderful person and a GREAT NURSE and will be missed by a lot of people. Prayers to all of the family.
Christine (Chris) Blevins
Coworker
July 6, 2021
I'm Betsy Myers cousin to Brenda. I live in MD. I'm so sad to hear of Brenda passing away. I just spoke with Brenda in March and had a nice conversation. She was a special cousin, I'm sure everyone is going to miss her dearly. We will see her again in heaven. My prayers and love is with the family and friends. Rest in peace my dear one.
Betsy Myers
Family
July 1, 2021
Brenda was a very caring person and I appreciate the care she gave my Sister Debbie. My thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Connie Sexton
Friend
July 1, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. We will keep you in our prayers.
Lisa Foglesong
Friend
July 1, 2021
Able we were very sorry to hear of Brenda's passing. I miss us working together at NHC. If you need anything or just wanna talk you have our number.We will be praying for you and your family God will see you through.
Vivian and David Kendrick
Friend
June 30, 2021
Angie and April so sorry to hear about your loss keeping you and family in my thoughts and prayers
Lisa Hutton,Sheets
Friend
June 30, 2021
Angie, I was saddened to hear of your loss. Please accept my sympathies for you and your family.
James Moon
Coworker
June 30, 2021
Dear Angie and April, so sorry to read about your mothers death. Love and prayers for all of you. Linda and Bill "Dump" Hanshew
Linda Hanshew
Friend
June 30, 2021
Bless Each you in the Loss of Such A Kind Hearted Lady. I worked with Brenda at NHC in Bristol for many years. Faith Family Friends Dawn
Dawn Hayden Price
Work
June 30, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. Brenda was a good friend and a compassionate nurse. Sending prayers, love and hugs to you all.
Marla Loudy
Friend
June 30, 2021
Alma Jean (Johnson) & Carl Pennington
June 30, 2021
I am so sorry to learn of Brenda's passing. Brenda was a sweet lady and I always enjoyed working with her. My deepest sympathy for your loss. Abel, my prayers are with you and the family for comfort, peace & strength at this most difficult time.
Suzanne Thompson, LPN
Coworker
June 30, 2021
I was so sorry to learn of Brenda's passing. She was a kind person and a great neighbor-- she will be missed. Angie and April my hearts go out to you -- I will keep you both and your entire family in my thoughts and prayers. Cherish your memories, they will get you through the rough days. May God bring you comfort. Felicia
Felicia Mann
Neighbor
June 29, 2021
Such a beautiful lady, inside and out. Always caring and compassionate to others, a heart of gold. The heavens are better today with you there Brenda, but this world will sure miss the beauty and kindness you gave so freely. Prayers for all of her family . May God bring you comfort.
jackie robbins
Friend
June 29, 2021
This dear sweet lady brought a lot of love. She and I worked at Hands of Grace. We got to know each other a lot. She worked at buster brown with my mom. She is in my thoughts and prayers always. I am going to miss her immensely. I will see you on the other side Mrs brenda. Love you always.
Kaye Rea
Friend
June 29, 2021
Able, Jamie and Justin, Angie and loving family, we are so sorry you all loss your precious wife, mother, sister and grandmother. Prayers you all find peace in your hearts knowing she is in heaven with Jesus and other family members.
Cindy Harmon
Coworker
June 29, 2021
Angie and family, My thoughts and prayers are with you all. May God be with you all during this difficult time. Blessings Lynn Skidmore
Lynn Skidmore
June 29, 2021
Sending my love to your family. I know your now resting high on that mountain singing with the Angels. My love and prayers for Able. May God bless each one
Betty wimmer
Family
June 29, 2021
Showing 1 - 18 of 18 results