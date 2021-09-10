Bruno Albert Antonucci
March 23, 1939 - September 8, 2021
SUGAR GROVE, Va.
Bruno Albert Antonucci, age 82, passed away on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at Johnston Memorial Hospital after a sudden illness.
He was born on March 23, 1939, at Good Samaritan Hospital, Suffern, N.Y., to the late Luciano and Mary Antonucci. He was a skilled mason and a retiree from the Ford Motor Company. Bruno was a proud man, and extremely friendly. He loved everyone and most everyone loved him. He was filled with boundless energy. Even after losing his sight to glaucoma, he continued to build bird houses and mow his lawn. Bruno was severely dyslexic and couldn't read or write past a 2nd grade level, yet he owned a small business and supported his family selflessly. He was the man people would say "he would give you the shirt off his back"…because he would.
Bruno leaves behind his wife of almost 60 years, Lois Antonucci; children, Albert, Elizabeth (David), and Robert (Lynne); eight grandchildren, Scott, Dana, Kevin, Brandon, Joan Marie, Jeffrey F., Olivia and Jeffrey; four great-grandchildren; and siblings, Marion (Zavoski) and Henry.
The family will receive friends Saturday, September 11, 2021, from 10 a.m. until 12 noon at Seaver-Brown Chapel. A Mass of Resurrection will be held Saturday at 12 noon at Seaver-Brown Chapel with Father Frances Musalooza officiating. Burial will follow in Slemp Cemetery, Sugar Grove, Va.
To share memories of Bruno Albert Antonucci, please visit www.seaverbrown.com
. Care for Bruno's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354.
Published by SWVA Today on Sep. 10, 2021.