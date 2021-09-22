Menu
Burton Monroe Rose
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Highland Funeral Service-Reese Funeral Home - Austinville
2214 Austinville Road
Austinville, VA
Burton Monroe Rose

May 28, 1942 - September 17, 2021

Burton Monroe Rose, age 79, of Austinville, Va., passed away on Friday, September 17, 2021. He was born on May 28, 1942, in Austinville, the son of the late Giles and Lottie Riggins Rose. He was also preceded in death by his true love of 50 years, Nina Jean Porter Rose; a son, Thomas B. Rose; and two brothers, Carsie Rose and Troy Rose.

Burton was a loving husband, father and grandfather who made a friend, no matter where he was or what he was doing. He was a member of the Red Brick United Methodist Church in Austinville and retired from Long-Airdox in Pulaski, Va.

Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law, Belinda and Jeff Taylor; sons and daughters-in-law, Michael and Jeannie Rose, all of Austinville, Troy and Janel Rose of North Carolina; grandchildren, Brian and Ashley Taylor of Pulaski, Amanda Taylor of Austinville, Jennifer and Chad Morehead of Wytheville, Kenny Rose and Sara Herrera of Denver, Colo.; ten great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews; special sisters-in-law, Maria Rose and Judy Porter Jones; special friends, Joyce Wertman and family.

A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at the Reese Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 5 until service time.

Please observe the Covid-19 restrictions by wearing a mask and social distancing.

There will be a special gathering to celebrate his life starting at 5 p.m. on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at the river behind the home of his son, Mike and Jeannie Rose, 2021 Austinville Road, weather permitting. If not, gather at the family home next door.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com.

Reese Funeral Home of Austinville, Va., is serving the Rose family.
Published by SWVA Today on Sep. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
23
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Highland Funeral Service-Reese Funeral Home - Austinville
2214 Austinville Road, Austinville, VA
Sep
23
Memorial service
7:00p.m.
Highland Funeral Service-Reese Funeral Home - Austinville
2214 Austinville Road, Austinville, VA
Sep
25
Celebration of Life
5:00p.m.
the river behind the home of his son, Mike and Jeannie Rose
2021 Austinville Road, VA
I met Burt through my aunt Joyce. He was an awesome man. Always picking and cutting up, what a wonderful soul. He was also good friends with my Uncle Foster, they all passed within 4 days of each other.. My heart breaks for you guys, your in my thoughts and prayers... RIP Burt.. till we meet again
Lana Landreth
Friend
September 22, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results