Burton Monroe Rose
May 28, 1942 - September 17, 2021
Burton Monroe Rose, age 79, of Austinville, Va., passed away on Friday, September 17, 2021. He was born on May 28, 1942, in Austinville, the son of the late Giles and Lottie Riggins Rose. He was also preceded in death by his true love of 50 years, Nina Jean Porter Rose; a son, Thomas B. Rose; and two brothers, Carsie Rose and Troy Rose.
Burton was a loving husband, father and grandfather who made a friend, no matter where he was or what he was doing. He was a member of the Red Brick United Methodist Church in Austinville and retired from Long-Airdox in Pulaski, Va.
Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law, Belinda and Jeff Taylor; sons and daughters-in-law, Michael and Jeannie Rose, all of Austinville, Troy and Janel Rose of North Carolina; grandchildren, Brian and Ashley Taylor of Pulaski, Amanda Taylor of Austinville, Jennifer and Chad Morehead of Wytheville, Kenny Rose and Sara Herrera of Denver, Colo.; ten great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews; special sisters-in-law, Maria Rose and Judy Porter Jones; special friends, Joyce Wertman and family.
A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at the Reese Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 5 until service time.
Please observe the Covid-19 restrictions by wearing a mask and social distancing.
There will be a special gathering to celebrate his life starting at 5 p.m. on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at the river behind the home of his son, Mike and Jeannie Rose, 2021 Austinville Road, weather permitting. If not, gather at the family home next door.
.
