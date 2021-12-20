Menu
Cannie Armstrong Somervell
Cannie Armstrong Somervell

September 23, 1951 - December 18, 2021

CHILHOWIE, Va.

Cannie Gay Armstrong Somervell, age 70, passed away on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at the Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon, Va.

Cannie was born in Smyth County, Va., to the late James Kelly Armstrong and Thelma McCready Armstrong. She was preceded in death by her brothers, William "Bill" McCready, Clifton Armstrong, Ed Armstrong, J.K. Armstrong, Charles Armstrong, and Harold Armstrong; and sisters, Anna Mae Greever and Inez "Tiny" Worrell. She enjoyed westerns, bingo, playing cards and reading.

Survivors include her husband, Sidney Somervell; three daughters, Renee Sanchez of Marion, Christie Foster and husband, Andy, of Kingsport, Tenn., and Korina Somervell of Chilhowie; son, Sidney "Allen" Somervell of Chilhowie; three brothers, Curtis Armstrong and wife, Shirley, of Bassett, Va., Mark Armstrong and wife, Zenaida, of Vinton, Va., and Luke Armstrong and wife, Belinda, of Atkins; one sister, Mary 'Christine" McCready and husband, Jim, of Rincon, Ga.; grandchildren, Keyair Leonard, Mariah Medina, Journee Cruz, Enrique Medina, and Kelly Leonard; great-grandchildren, Bentley, Brantley and Benjamin Atkins; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at Bradley's Funeral Home in Marion, with Pastor Mark Mitchell officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. prior to services. Interment will be held at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Somervell family.

Published by SWVA Today on Dec. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Dec
21
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Christie Foster
Daughter
January 11, 2022
Sending our condolences to Cannie's family. May our Lord bless you with comfort and peace. Frances, Cathy and Norma.
Cathy Adams
Family
December 24, 2021
December 21, 2021
December 21, 2021
You will be surely missed. It will be hard to see you laid to rest. But God is good. Death is only a temporary separation and part of His plan in our mortal lives so we can return in His presence, together with our families for eternity in the place he has prepared for those who believe and trust in Him.
Mark Armstrong
Brother
December 21, 2021
My heart goes out to everyone during this time of sorrow. Cannie was a kindhearted caring lady, I will always cherish the memories made throughout the years. She was a great sister-in-law.
Cling to your memories and love each other more than ever during the days to come.
Our Lord Jesus will help you so cling to Him.
My prayers, thoughts, and love,
Mary Armstrong
Mary Armstrong
Family
December 20, 2021
Just saw where this sweet lady passed away. I'll really miss her. Rip
ReVonda Lampkins
Acquaintance
December 20, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Carlene Walton
Friend
December 19, 2021
You will be missed and I know you will be enjoying being with all your love ones that has went ahead but you leave a void in our lives and we will keep our memories of you in our hearts and fly high Love You Always
Luke and Belinda Armstrong
Brother
December 19, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Mariah Medina
Grandchild
December 19, 2021
