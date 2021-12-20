Cannie Armstrong Somervell
September 23, 1951 - December 18, 2021
CHILHOWIE, Va.
Cannie Gay Armstrong Somervell, age 70, passed away on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at the Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon, Va.
Cannie was born in Smyth County, Va., to the late James Kelly Armstrong and Thelma McCready Armstrong. She was preceded in death by her brothers, William "Bill" McCready, Clifton Armstrong, Ed Armstrong, J.K. Armstrong, Charles Armstrong, and Harold Armstrong; and sisters, Anna Mae Greever and Inez "Tiny" Worrell. She enjoyed westerns, bingo, playing cards and reading.
Survivors include her husband, Sidney Somervell; three daughters, Renee Sanchez of Marion, Christie Foster and husband, Andy, of Kingsport, Tenn., and Korina Somervell of Chilhowie; son, Sidney "Allen" Somervell of Chilhowie; three brothers, Curtis Armstrong and wife, Shirley, of Bassett, Va., Mark Armstrong and wife, Zenaida, of Vinton, Va., and Luke Armstrong and wife, Belinda, of Atkins; one sister, Mary 'Christine" McCready and husband, Jim, of Rincon, Ga.; grandchildren, Keyair Leonard, Mariah Medina, Journee Cruz, Enrique Medina, and Kelly Leonard; great-grandchildren, Bentley, Brantley and Benjamin Atkins; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at Bradley's Funeral Home in Marion, with Pastor Mark Mitchell officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. prior to services. Interment will be held at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com
. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Somervell family.
Bradley's Funeral Home
Published by SWVA Today on Dec. 20, 2021.