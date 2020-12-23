Carl Davis
August 14, 1953 - December 20, 2020
Carl Davis, age 67, of Wytheville, passed away on December 20, 2020. Carl was born in Wythe County, on August 14, 1953, to the late Carl Junior and Rose Malvina Corvin Davis. He was a Machinist by trade and a Member of the Jubilee Baptist Church. Carl was a Loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Carla Shantell Davis; and two brothers, William Davis and Kenny Davis.
Survivors include his wife of 38 years, Deborah Arnold Davis of Wytheville; three daughters and sons-in-law, Heather and Kerry Frye of Wytheville, Selinda and Jason "Skillet" Gregory of Max Meadows, and Melanie Dawn Davis of North Carolina; son and daughter-in-law, Carl "J.R." and Megan Davis of Rural Retreat; three sisters and brothers-in-law, Shirley and Jerry McHone of Wytheville, Patricia and James Gravley of Wytheville, and Norma and Tommy Stoots of Wytheville; nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Funeral service was held 7 p.m. Tuesday December 22, 2020, at the Grubb Funeral Home with Pastor Mike Johnston officiating. Graveside service will be held 3 p.m. Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at the Mt. View Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com
. The Davis family is in the care of Grubb Funeral Home.
Published by SWVA Today on Dec. 23, 2020.