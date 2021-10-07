Menu
Carlie Hoover Quesenberry
FUNERAL HOME
Maberry Funeral Home
367 South Locust Street
Floyd, VA
Carlie Hoover Quesenberry

Carlie Hoover Quesenberry, 90, of Willis, passed away on Monday, October 4, 2021. He was preceded in death by his wife, Clara Q. Quesenberry; parents, A. Jerome and Jessie Jennings Quesenberry; and sisters, Bessie Pierce, Blanche Farley, Hannah Harris, and Lousia Lindsey.

He is survived by his son, Dennis L. Quesenberry.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 7, 2021, in the Maberry Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Joe Cox officiating. Interment will follow in the Quesenberry Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 until 11 a.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.maberryfuneralhome.com.

Published by SWVA Today on Oct. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
7
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Maberry Funeral Home
367 South Locust Street PO Box 133, Floyd, VA
Oct
7
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Maberry Funeral Home
367 South Locust Street PO Box 133, Floyd, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Maberry Funeral Home
