Carlie Hoover Quesenberry
Carlie Hoover Quesenberry, 90, of Willis, passed away on Monday, October 4, 2021. He was preceded in death by his wife, Clara Q. Quesenberry; parents, A. Jerome and Jessie Jennings Quesenberry; and sisters, Bessie Pierce, Blanche Farley, Hannah Harris, and Lousia Lindsey.
He is survived by his son, Dennis L. Quesenberry.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 7, 2021, in the Maberry Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Joe Cox officiating. Interment will follow in the Quesenberry Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 until 11 a.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.
Published by SWVA Today on Oct. 7, 2021.