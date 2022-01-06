Menu
Carol Ann Yearout
FUNERAL HOME
Gardner Funeral Home
202 East Oxford Street
Floyd, VA
Carol Ann (Dayle) Yearout

Carol Ann (Dayle) Yearout, 79, of Floyd, passed away on December 29, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband of 33 years, Ralph Yearout.

She is survived by son and daughter-in-law, Monty and Suzanne Yearout; two granddaughters, Caroline and Jordan; three sisters, Mildred DeHart, Betty Nolen, and twin sister, Gayle Harman; two brothers, Robert Agee and Jack Agee; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside service was held on Tuesday January 4, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Jacksonville cemetery with Pastor Timothy Hale officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Floyd Co. Rescue Squad. Online condolences may be made at Gardnerfuneralhomefloyd.com.

The family is being served by Gardner Funeral Home.
Published by SWVA Today on Jan. 6, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
4
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Jacksonville cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Gardner Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
