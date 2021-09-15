Carrie Stephens Landreth Catron
August 22, 1936 - September 11, 2021
Carrie Stephens Landreth Catron, 85, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 11, 2021. She was born on August 22, 1936, in Cripple Creek, Va., the third daughter of seven girls to parents, Joseph R. and Hallie L. Landreth. After marriage she moved to Norfolk and spent the majority of her life in Virginia Beach where she resided until her passing.
Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 66 years, Rodney N. Catron, and daughter and son-in-law, Teresa C. and Clifford J. Peters of Chesapeake. She also leaves behind her sisters, Nancy Akers (Buddy), Susan Shupe (Larry), Bobbie Dirks, and Debbie Dunford (Nelson); her sisters-in-law, Helen Wilson, Nellie Catron, and Bertha Catron; and many special nieces, nephews, and friends. She was predeceased by her parents and sisters, Jo Ann Irvin and Jean Widner.
A graveside service will be held at 2 pm on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at Mt. Ephraim United Methodist Church Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com
Published by SWVA Today on Sep. 15, 2021.