Catherine M. (Stroupe) Haynes
Catherine M. (Stroupe) Haynes, 83, of Howardsville, died on Tuesday, September 1, 2021, at her home.
She was born on August 9, 1938, in Wythe Co. to the late Lester Roy and Margaret Sarah (Bonham) Stroupe. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel J. Haynes; and a sister, Betty Stroup.
Catherine graduated from Rural Retreat High School. She worked as a CNA at The Cedars Nursing Home in Charlottesville and Hospice of the Piedmont.
Survivors include three daughters, Alice Haynes Deane (Heath) of Buckingham, Barbara 'Jeanie" Haynes Rollins (Jerry) of Fluvanna, and Deborah Haynes of Buckingham; grandchildren, Jasmine Rollins, Javier Rollins, and Thorne Shumate; great-grandson, Arwyn Shumate; one brother, Ronnie Stroupe; and one aunt, Ozella Buchanan.
A funeral service was held 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at Antioch Baptist Church (434-286-6315) by Pastors Denise and Dave Vogt. Burial followed in the church cemetery. The family received friends one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested for Hospice of the Piedmont, 675 Peter Jefferson Dr., Suite 300, Charlottesville, VA 22911.
Thacker Brothers Scottsville Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Family and friends may share memories and photos at www.thackerbrothers.com
Published by SWVA Today on Sep. 8, 2021.