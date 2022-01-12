Celia Edna Cornett Leonard Stevenson
June 14, 1931 - January 9, 2022
ATKINS, Va.
Celia Edna Cornett Leonard Stevenson, age 90, died peacefully at her home on Sunday, January 9, 2022.
She was born on June 14, 1931, to Rena Belle Farmer and Richard Ed Cornett in the Flatridge area of Grayson County. She grew up in Flatridge and at the age of 11 started working after school at a store in Flatridge. People would be waiting on the porch of the store to purchase items, but they had to wait for Edna to get there from school as she did all the counting of money for the store's owner. At the age of 15 she "fibbed" about her age and got a job at Southwestern State Hospital in Marion in the laundry department. She lived and worked here until she met Glenn in Marion, they dated awhile and then married. At the age of 18, Donald was born and they made their home in Atkins. In 1950 after the passing of Glenn's mother, they moved in with his father. In 1952 Diane was born at which time Edna became a stay at home mom until her kids started school.
She later worked at Rural Retreat Garment Factory, Marion College (Job Corps), Virginia House, and finally DG Moulding, retiring at the age of 60. After Glenn's passing in 1986, and her retirement, she grew restless and a new venture opened up for her. She started staying and assisting older folks. This was her true calling. Edna was patient, caring, and nurturing to each one. During this time, she met and married Clyde in 1999. She enjoyed her caretaker job very much, and enjoyed all of the 21 individuals she cared for on a daily basis. There were Dr. and Mrs. Staley who were wonderful people she stayed with for about 5 years. Then Mrs. Hubble, Mrs. Heath, Mrs. Wassum, Mrs. Snider, Mr. Holyfield, Mrs. Sparger, and Mrs. Hoofnagle – all of whom she enjoyed assisting. After Clyde's passing in 2001, she started staying with Mrs. Martha Hoge, a wonderful lady Edna stayed with daily, developing a close friendship and enjoying each others company greatly. After Mrs. Hoge's passing Edna decided to stop being a caregiver although she continued to get calls for her services. Edna loved going to auctions, going to and having yard sales. She loved her dolls, her collection of salt and pepper shakers, doing word searches, and being with friends and family. Her favorite place to go was Grayson County and her old home territory, where she never got tired of traveling the old road in Flatridge. She lived a full and great life. She was a wonderful lady, mom, friend, and neighbor. Edna will be greatly missed.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Glenn Leonard and Clyde Stevenson; and sister, Fay Pafford, whom she missed greatly. She was the last surviving member of her family.
Edna is survived by her son, Donald Leonard and wife, Mildred, and granddaughter, Kristi Dawn all of King, N.C.; daughter, Diane Greer and husband, Roger of Roanoke, Va.; sister, Peggy Testerman of Marion, Va.; dear friend of over 50 years, Geneva Brown; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Thursday, January 13, 2022, from 12 until 2 p.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel. Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. with Pastor Mike Sage officiating. Burial will follow in Wassum Cemetery, Atkins, Va. Everyone attending is asked to follow the COVID-19 Safety & Social Distancing Guidelines, and masks will be required.
The family would like to thank the caring staff of Medi Home Health and Hospice for the wonderful care given to mom in these last few weeks.
To share memories of Celia Edna Cornett Leonard Stevenson, please visit www.seaverbrown.com
. Care for Edna's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354.
Published by SWVA Today on Jan. 12, 2022.