We met Jean & Charley in Turkey & Greece and subsequently hosted them here in New Zealand and they reciprocated in October 2009, a most enjoyable time in their company. We think it was Linda that we met in Abingdon late one evening after a football match. We would like to pass on our condolences to the family and have also noted Jean's passing away earlier in the year. This explains no Christmas letter. Please pass email on to family and we hope that we can have further contact with them. Love & best wishes Jenny & Ian Blackmore. (21 Matangi Terrace, Snells Beach, Warkworth New Zealand. 0920)

Ian & Jenny Blackmore February 6, 2022