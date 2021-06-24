Charles Edward Hall
Charles Edward Hall, 79, of Floyd, went to be with the Lord, on June 17, 2021.
Charles was a lifelong farmer for over 60 years. Charles loved all aspects of farming and made numerous lifelong friends through the selling of cattle and hay. He helped form the Blue Ridge Bank in 1982, which is now Carter Bank and Trust, serving as director since its inception. He was on the Board of Directors for Floyd Co. Farm Bureau, serving as President for 5 years. He was a member of Harvestwood Presbyterian Church. He proudly served his country as a combat engineer during the Vietnam war.
Survived by his loving and devoted wife of 57 years, Shelby Weeks Hall; one son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Kim Hall; one daughter and son-in-law, Michele and John Gallimore; grandchildren, Ashley (Triftan) Poff, Austin Gallimore and fiancé, Michaela Thompson; great grandchild, Hadley Poff; one brother, Pete (Rachel) Hall, several nieces and nephews; beloved dog, Mollie, numerous friends and neighbors.
Funeral services were held Monday, June 21, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Gardner Funeral Home with Pastor Duncan Rankin and Pastor Roy Turpin officiating. Interment followed in Graham Cemetery with military rites by VFW Post #7824 and American Legion Post #127. The family received friends Sunday, June 20, 2021, from 5 until 7 p.m. at Gardner Funeral Home. Flowers will be appreciated, or donations may be made to the Graham Cemetery c/o Shelby Hall 931 Starbuck Rd SE Floyd, VA 24091. Online condolences may be made at Gardnerfuneralhomefloyd.com
. The family is being served by Gardner Funeral Home.
Published by SWVA Today on Jun. 24, 2021.