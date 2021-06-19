Charles March KiserMarch 7, 1931 - June 14, 2021MOUTH OF WILSON, Va.Charles March Kiser, age 90, passed away Monday, June 14, 2021, at the Select Specialty Hospital of Bristol Regional Medical Center, Bristol, Tenn.He was preceded in death by wife his wife of 60 years, LaVerne Spencer Kiser.March is survived by his daughters, Rachel Kiser Fuller of Marion, Va., Elizabeth Kiser Brown and husband, Sherman of Elk Creek, Va.; son, Charles William Kiser and wife, Melissa of Salem, Va.; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.Graveside services was held on Friday, June 18, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Haw Orchard Cemetery, Rugby, Va. with the Reverend Jack Rutherford Jr. officiating.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Rugby Rescue Squad, 53 Rugby Road, Mouth of Wilson, VA 24363.Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Independence, Va. is in charge of arrangements.This is a courtesy announcement by Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354.