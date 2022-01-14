Charles Everett Martin
July 5, 1938 - January 12, 2022
CHILHOWIE, Va.
Charles Everett Martin, age 83, passed away on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at Valley Healthcare in Chilhowie. Everett, a quiet, gentle soul, was born in Smyth County to the late John Henry and Rubye Martin. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Bill Martin; two sisters, Jeanette Hamill and husband, Willard, and Louise Martin; brothers-in-law, Paul St. John, and Roger Owens.
Survivors include his sisters, Beulah McClure and husband George, Joan St. John, and Shirley Owens; sister-in-law, Janie Martin; several nieces and nephews also survive.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Valley Health Care Center for the care given to Mr. Martin.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m., on Friday, January 14, 2022, at Grosses Creek Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Kenny Rich officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Grosses Creek Cemetery Fund, c/o Tony Blevins, 16124 Mill Creek Road, Chilhowie, VA 24319. Expressions of sympathy may be forwarded to the family at www.bradleysfh.com
. Bradley's Funeral Chapel, Chilhowie, is serving the family of Charles Martin.
Bradley's Funeral Chapel
307 Old Stage Road Chilhowie, VA 24319
Published by SWVA Today on Jan. 14, 2022.