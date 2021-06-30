Menu
Charles Peake
Charles Peake

November 11, 1934 - June 26, 2021

Charles Gordon Peake, 86, of Hampstead, passed away on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at home in Hampstead, Md. Born on November 11, 1934, in Abington, Va., he was the son of the late Isaac and Esther Peake and the beloved husband of Nancy L. Peake for 66 ½ years. He was the father of three sons, whom he loved dearly.

Charles was a member of Hampstead Baptist Church. He enjoyed Blue Grass Music, bowling, playing guitar, and trying to learn new instruments. He loved his television especially to watch baseball.

Surviving are his two sons, Phil Peake and wife, Kim Peake, of Westminster, Md., and Lenny Peake and wife, Debra DeFilippi, of Leesburg, Va.; two granddaughters, Darilyn Thompson and Nikki Sinnott; grandson, Jerrett Peake; great-granddaughter, Bryce; and two great-grandsons, Landon and Evan. Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, is his beloved son, Gary Peake.

The family will receive friends and family for visitation Thursday, July 1, 2021, from 2 until 4 p.m. at Eline Funeral Home, 934 South Main St. Hampstead, MD 21074.

The funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 1, 2021, at 6 p.m. at the Eline Funeral Home in Hampstead with Pastor Cole Peck of Hampstead Baptist Church officiating. Graveside services will be private at Hampstead Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Charles memory may be sent to Carroll Hospice or Hampstead Baptist Church. Online condolences may be made at www.elinefh.com.

Eline Funeral Home

934 South Main Street
Published by SWVA Today on Jun. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
1
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Eline Funeral Home-Hampstead
934 S Main St, Hampstead, MD
Jul
1
Funeral service
6:00p.m.
Eline Funeral Home-Hampstead
934 S Main St, Hampstead, MD
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our most sincere condolences.
Dr Sohaila Ali, Dr. Robert Gordon and Staff
July 2, 2021
