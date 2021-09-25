Charles "Charlie" Leon Sult
March 8, 1923 - September 21, 2021
Charles "Charlie" Leon Sult, 98, passed away on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, in Roanoke, Virginia.
Charlie was born in Wytheville, Wythe County, Virginia, on March 8, 1923, the son of Charles William Sult and Ruth Virginia Six Sult. He was educated in Wythe County Schools and was a multi-sport athlete, earning varsity letters in football, baseball, and track.
He served in the United States Army during World War II, Staff Sergeant, Medical Detachment, 581st Anti-Aircraft Artillery, Automatic Weapons Battalion, in England, France, and Germany, receiving battle stars for service in the Allied Rhineland Campaign (Remagen Bridgehead) and the Central Europe Campaign.
Under the GI Bill, he attended and graduated from Emory and Henry College (B.A.) and Vanderbilt University (M.A.). Upon completion of his studies, he was employed by IBM in the Administrative Management Division, with assignments in Evansville, Nashville, Cleveland, Chicago, and Roanoke, Virginia, where he retired after 40 years of service.
A longtime member of Cave Spring United Methodist Church, Charlie sang in the choir and took part in many church activities, including the Thursday Morning Music Club. He was also a member of Wytheville Masonic Lodge 82, Roanoke Scottish Rite, and Kazim Shrine Temple, and held memberships in several civic organizations, including the Rotary, Exchange, and Kiwanis clubs.
Charlie was preceded in death by his first wife, Juliet Taylor Sult of Big Stone Gap; second wife, Elizabeth Lester Sult of Wytheville; sisters, Gladys Sult Hale, Minnie Lee Sult Copenhaver, and Juanita Sult Smith; and brothers, Fred William Sult and Elbert Joseph Sult.
He is survived by his sister, Audrey Sult Jones of Wytheville; his wife, Shirlie Mitchell Sult of Vinton; two sons, Charles W. Sult and his wife, Florence, and granddaughter, Bethel Sult Aviles of Mount Laurel, N.J., and Thomas W. Sult and his wife, Julie, of Atlanta, Ga.; stepchildren, Sherrie Mitchell Boone, John Mitchell, Neil Mitchell, Kathie Mitchell, and Beckie Mitchell; and eleven grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 p.m. on Sunday, September 26, 2021, at Oakey's South Chapel. A private graveside service will be held. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Cave Spring United Methodist Church, the Roanoke Rescue Mission or to the Salvation Army. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by SWVA Today on Sep. 25, 2021.