Charles Leon "Charlie" Sult
1923 - 2021
BORN
1923
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s South Chapel
4257 Brambleton Ave.
Roanoke, VA
Charles "Charlie" Leon Sult

March 8, 1923 - September 21, 2021

Charles "Charlie" Leon Sult, 98, passed away on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, in Roanoke, Virginia.

Charlie was born in Wytheville, Wythe County, Virginia, on March 8, 1923, the son of Charles William Sult and Ruth Virginia Six Sult. He was educated in Wythe County Schools and was a multi-sport athlete, earning varsity letters in football, baseball, and track.

He served in the United States Army during World War II, Staff Sergeant, Medical Detachment, 581st Anti-Aircraft Artillery, Automatic Weapons Battalion, in England, France, and Germany, receiving battle stars for service in the Allied Rhineland Campaign (Remagen Bridgehead) and the Central Europe Campaign.

Under the GI Bill, he attended and graduated from Emory and Henry College (B.A.) and Vanderbilt University (M.A.). Upon completion of his studies, he was employed by IBM in the Administrative Management Division, with assignments in Evansville, Nashville, Cleveland, Chicago, and Roanoke, Virginia, where he retired after 40 years of service.

A longtime member of Cave Spring United Methodist Church, Charlie sang in the choir and took part in many church activities, including the Thursday Morning Music Club. He was also a member of Wytheville Masonic Lodge 82, Roanoke Scottish Rite, and Kazim Shrine Temple, and held memberships in several civic organizations, including the Rotary, Exchange, and Kiwanis clubs.

Charlie was preceded in death by his first wife, Juliet Taylor Sult of Big Stone Gap; second wife, Elizabeth Lester Sult of Wytheville; sisters, Gladys Sult Hale, Minnie Lee Sult Copenhaver, and Juanita Sult Smith; and brothers, Fred William Sult and Elbert Joseph Sult.

He is survived by his sister, Audrey Sult Jones of Wytheville; his wife, Shirlie Mitchell Sult of Vinton; two sons, Charles W. Sult and his wife, Florence, and granddaughter, Bethel Sult Aviles of Mount Laurel, N.J., and Thomas W. Sult and his wife, Julie, of Atlanta, Ga.; stepchildren, Sherrie Mitchell Boone, John Mitchell, Neil Mitchell, Kathie Mitchell, and Beckie Mitchell; and eleven grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 p.m. on Sunday, September 26, 2021, at Oakey's South Chapel. A private graveside service will be held. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Cave Spring United Methodist Church, the Roanoke Rescue Mission or to the Salvation Army. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.


Published by SWVA Today on Sep. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
26
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Oakey's South Chapel
4257 Brambleton Avenue, Roanoke, VA
Oakey’s South Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
4 Entries
Sending thoughts and prayers to your family.
Sherri Patrick
Friend
September 28, 2021
Spent many hours on Charlie and Shirley's deck or in their den during our twenty years as next door neighbors. I will never forget his impact on my U.S. History students at Virginia Western CC when he spoke about his WWII experiences. The best part was his opening... singing "Bluebirds Over the White Cliffs of Dover" and his closing... how he hitch hiked across Virginia and North Carolina looking for a college that had a place for him under the new GI Bill. My students lined up to shake his hand or give him a hug! Love you, Charlie!
Peter Givens
Friend
September 28, 2021
Prayers and sympathy for all the family of Uncle Leon. He had a wonderful, full life, always pleasant to be around. One of the last of the "greatest generation " to whom we owe a lot. We will all miss him, but he is in a wonderful place, enjoying his reward and his family. Kenny and Carolina
Kenny and Carolina Smith
Family
September 26, 2021
Charlie was a good man and husband of my "extended family mother" Shirlie Mitchell Sult. He was a blessing to her and to the Mitchell family. May Charlie rest in peace, and may the family hold close to their "Charlie" memories.
David W Mayfield
September 24, 2021
