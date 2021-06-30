Charles Ray Viars Sr.
January 22, 1950 - June 24, 2021
Charles Ray Viars Sr., age 71, of Max Meadows, passed away on June 24, 2021. He was born in Wythe County, on January 22, 1950, to the late Harry William and Margaret Viars. Charles was preceded in death by his wife, Darlene Arnold Viars.
He was retired from the Radford Army Ammunition Plat in Radford.
Survivors include his two daughters and son-in-law, Chrystle Campbell of Rural Retreat, and Stacy and Anthony Cali of Wytheville; two sons and daughter-in-law, John and Kathy Viars of Max Meadows, and Charles Viars Jr.; two grandsons, Jacob Madison Viars of Max Meadows, and Dylan Speed and Heather Davis of Rural Retreat; granddaughter, Kristen Danielle and Tyler Atwood; three brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Gus Arnold of Wytheville, Michael and Kathy Arnold of Wytheville, and David and Ann Arnold of Austinville; sister, Pauline and Doug Snow of Barren Springs; and two brothers, Wayne Viars and Elmer Viars, both of Austinville.
Funeral services were held 6 p.m. Sunday, June 27, 2021, at Grubb Funeral Home with Pastor Doug Silvers officiating. The family received friends from 4 p.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home. Graveside services were held 11 a.m. Monday, June 28, 2021, at the Mt Zion Cemetery in Piney.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com
.
The Viars family is in the care of Grubb Funeral Home in Wytheville, Va.
Published by SWVA Today on Jun. 30, 2021.