Charles Ray Viars Sr.
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Grubb Funeral Home
215 South 6th Street
Wytheville, VA
Charles Ray Viars Sr.

January 22, 1950 - June 24, 2021

Charles Ray Viars Sr., age 71, of Max Meadows, passed away on June 24, 2021. He was born in Wythe County, on January 22, 1950, to the late Harry William and Margaret Viars. Charles was preceded in death by his wife, Darlene Arnold Viars.

He was retired from the Radford Army Ammunition Plat in Radford.

Survivors include his two daughters and son-in-law, Chrystle Campbell of Rural Retreat, and Stacy and Anthony Cali of Wytheville; two sons and daughter-in-law, John and Kathy Viars of Max Meadows, and Charles Viars Jr.; two grandsons, Jacob Madison Viars of Max Meadows, and Dylan Speed and Heather Davis of Rural Retreat; granddaughter, Kristen Danielle and Tyler Atwood; three brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Gus Arnold of Wytheville, Michael and Kathy Arnold of Wytheville, and David and Ann Arnold of Austinville; sister, Pauline and Doug Snow of Barren Springs; and two brothers, Wayne Viars and Elmer Viars, both of Austinville.

Funeral services were held 6 p.m. Sunday, June 27, 2021, at Grubb Funeral Home with Pastor Doug Silvers officiating. The family received friends from 4 p.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home. Graveside services were held 11 a.m. Monday, June 28, 2021, at the Mt Zion Cemetery in Piney.

Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com.

The Viars family is in the care of Grubb Funeral Home in Wytheville, Va.
Published by SWVA Today on Jun. 30, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Please accept my heartfelt condolences on the loss of your loved one, may God give you strength and comfort during this difficult time. (Psalms 46 :1)
S.G.
June 28, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Rp
June 27, 2021
Please accept my deepest and heartfelt sympathy. I am so sorry for your loss. May the God who binds up the broken-hearted comforts all who mourn and sustain your family during this challenging time.(Isaiah 61:1,2)
sara
June 27, 2021
