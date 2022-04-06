Charlotte Compton
MANSFIELD, Ohio
Charlotte Compton's life was adorned with precious jewels – they were her four sons, eight grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and the crown jewel, her loving husband, Roy. As matriarch, Charlotte actively oversaw her family – like a mother hen attends her flock – loving each of them fiercely and in their own unique way.
Charlotte's love will continue eternally, as she passed into the Lord's care Monday, March 28, 2022. She was 87.
Born Charlotte A. Ball on July 23, 1934, in Tazewell County, Va., to Charles W. Ball and Lula (Byrd) Ball Elswick, she met her husband in church, and married Roy J. Compton on August 5, 1950, in the Methodist minister's parsonage in Tazewell, with whom she celebrated 71 years of loving marriage.
She came with Roy to the Mansfield area in 1959.
She attended Berean Baptist Church and had formerly been a member of Lexington Church of Christ, her Christian faith was core to her values and fundamental in her family teachings.
At times tenacious – even stubborn – Charlotte was protective of her family and set high expectations for them, all the while encouraging them, and helping them reach their goals.
A gifted cook and baker, her glorified rice, sauerkraut & pork, coleslaw, and biscuits & gravy were family favorites. Charlotte baked German chocolate cakes, chocolate chip cookies, and killer cornbread that will never be duplicated. Cooking was one of Charlotte's love languages.
Love was in the details. Whether Charlotte was home canning and freezing, providing practical needs, or simply "speaking the truth in love", her "motherness" never ended.
She is survived by her sons, Sonny (Susan) Compton of Bellville, Dr. Rick (Kris) Compton of Wilmington, Richard (Dianna) Compton of Mansfield, and David (Melissa) Compton of Mansfield; grandchildren, Patrick Compton, Ryan Compton, John Compton, Alex (Heather) Compton, Mike (Amy) Compton, Brittany Compton, Adam and fiancée, Reagan Wells, Compton, and Aiden Compton; great-grandchildren, Emma, Luke, Hendrix, and Thatcher; brother, Sterling (Clauda) Ball of Kernersville, N.C.; sisters-in-law, Eunice Keen Vance of Lexington, and Annie Evelyn Sesco of Mansfield; step nephew, John (Pat) Elswick; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy J. Compton on August 3, 2021; brothers, John Ball, Lenward Ball, Melvin Ball, and Raleigh Ball; a sister, Exie Cline; and her stepfather, John "Pop" Elswick.
The Compton family received friends Thursday, March 31, 2022, from 2 until 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. in the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home, 2553 Lexington Avenue, Mansfield, Ohio, 419-884-1711, where her funeral service was held Friday, april 1, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. Celebrant Jerry Wilson officiated. Burial followed in Lexington Cemetery.
Contributions in her memory to Troy Township Firefighters Association, Washington Township Firefighters Association, or the American Stroke Association
may be made at the funeral home.
