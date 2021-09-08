Cheri Kay Casey
March 30, 1964 - September 1, 2021
Cheri Kay Casey, 57, of Wytheville, Va., originally from East Bank, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, after complications from surgery.
Cheri was a sweet soul and everyone who was fortunate enough to meet her loved her instantly. Though she suffered through much pain and many trials here on Earth, she was steadfast in her faith and her love for God. She kept her faith and a positive attitude even in her darkest moments, as she knew God was in control. Cheri was a dedicated Christian and had no doubt where she was going when she left this Earth.
"Therefore we are always confident and know that as long as we are at home in the body we are away from the Lord. For we live by faith, not by sight. We are confident, I say, and would prefer to be away from the body and at home with the Lord." 2 Corinthians 5: 6-8
Cheri was preceded in death by her parents, James and Eleanor Pyles, and the love of her life, Richard "Dickie" Boyles. She is survived by her daughter, Brittany Casey; siblings, Charmaine Mullins, Robin (Calvin L. ll) Sutphin, and Jimmy Pyles. She is also survived by several beloved nieces, nephews, cousins; and special friends, Tina Dickinson and Sara Basham.
Per Cheri's wishes, there will not be any services. If you would like to do something in her honor please make a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
as that is an organization that was dear to Cheri's heart and she supported them often. Online condolences may be extended to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com
Barnett Funeral Home, Wytheville, Va., is serving the Casey family.
Published by SWVA Today on Sep. 8, 2021.