Cheryl Sue Davis
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Kendall Funeral Home - Pembroke
605 Snidow St.
Pembroke, VA
Cheryl Sue Davis

May 3, 1950 - June 11, 2021

Cheryl Sue Davis, formerly Cooley-Newman, of Tazewell, Va., formerly of Newport, went to her heavenly home on Friday, June 11, 2021, at Heritage Hall Nursing and Rehab in Rich Creek.

Cheryl was born on May 3, 1950, in Gary Indiana, to the late Donald Joseph and Sarah Belle Owskey Davis. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her infant son, Jamison Nathan Cooley; former husband and friend, Rick Lee Cooley; and brother, Steven Earl Davis.

Cheryl is survived by her daughters, Christina (Cooley) Sparks and husband, William, of Tazewell, and Harmony "Nikki" (Newman) Sexton and husband, Bobby Joe, of Pembroke. She is also survived by her granddaughters, Ashley Mitchell, Amber Flanner, Brienna Yesbeck, and Hayleigh Sexton; great-grandchildren, Huntley and Hudson Mitchell, Holden Flanner, Marley Yesbeck, and one on the way; her brother, Darrel Joseph Davis of Indiana; and former husband and friend, Sandy Newman.

Cheryl graduated from Mishawaka High School (Indiana) and then attended Indiana University for Nursing. Cheryl was a self-employed Seamstress, serving the New River Valley for 40 plus years. She also worked at and volunteered with various organizations that served people. Cheryl loved cats, growing flowers, gardening, and shopping. She loved her family most of all, especially her granddaughters and great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Cheryl's memory to https://rubysrainbow.org, (a scholarship for adults with Downs Syndrome) in honor of her late infant son who had Downs Syndrome. A guestbook is available by visiting http://www.kendallfuneralhome.com.

Kendall Funeral Home in Pembroke, will be serving the family of Cheryl Sue Davis.

Kendall Funeral Home

605 Snidow Street, Pembroke, VA 24136
Published by SWVA Today from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Kendall Funeral Home - Pembroke
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
4 Entries
Love you and miss you mom! ❤
Nicole Sexton
Daughter
June 18, 2021
Cheryl was a beautiful woman. She was kind, caring and never a bad word to say about someone. She will be missed and is dancing in the sky now with no pain and no worries. Fly high friend. Until the other side.........
Connie Robertson
Friend
June 15, 2021
I love you and will miss you so much Mom. I know you are reunited with your baby boy, your Mother, Daddy, Brother and my Dad. And you’re healthy for the first time in many years. You are my sweet and precious Angel.
Christina Sparks
Daughter
June 15, 2021
What a pleasure to have Cheryl as my Sons Mother- In- Law. Enjoyed the times we spent together , Cookouts , eating out and the time she spent at our house before the wedding. W e always enjoyed our visits.
Deena Sexton
Friend
June 14, 2021
