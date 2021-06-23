Cheryl Sue Davis
May 3, 1950 - June 11, 2021
Cheryl Sue Davis, formerly Cooley-Newman, of Tazewell, Va., formerly of Newport, went to her heavenly home on Friday, June 11, 2021, at Heritage Hall Nursing and Rehab in Rich Creek.
Cheryl was born on May 3, 1950, in Gary Indiana, to the late Donald Joseph and Sarah Belle Owskey Davis. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her infant son, Jamison Nathan Cooley; former husband and friend, Rick Lee Cooley; and brother, Steven Earl Davis.
Cheryl is survived by her daughters, Christina (Cooley) Sparks and husband, William, of Tazewell, and Harmony "Nikki" (Newman) Sexton and husband, Bobby Joe, of Pembroke. She is also survived by her granddaughters, Ashley Mitchell, Amber Flanner, Brienna Yesbeck, and Hayleigh Sexton; great-grandchildren, Huntley and Hudson Mitchell, Holden Flanner, Marley Yesbeck, and one on the way; her brother, Darrel Joseph Davis of Indiana; and former husband and friend, Sandy Newman.
Cheryl graduated from Mishawaka High School (Indiana) and then attended Indiana University for Nursing. Cheryl was a self-employed Seamstress, serving the New River Valley for 40 plus years. She also worked at and volunteered with various organizations that served people. Cheryl loved cats, growing flowers, gardening, and shopping. She loved her family most of all, especially her granddaughters and great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Cheryl's memory to https://rubysrainbow.org
, (a scholarship for adults with Downs Syndrome) in honor of her late infant son who had Downs Syndrome. A guestbook is available by visiting http://www.kendallfuneralhome.com
.
Kendall Funeral Home in Pembroke, will be serving the family of Cheryl Sue Davis.
Kendall Funeral Home
605 Snidow Street, Pembroke, VA 24136
Published by SWVA Today from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2021.