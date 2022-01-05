Menu
Search by Name
Menu
SWVA Today
SWVA Today Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Cheryl Lynn Gillespie
FUNERAL HOME
A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home - White Gate/Pearisburg
2508 Walkers Creek Valley Road
Pearisburg, VA
Cheryl Lynn Gillespie

Cheryl Lynn Gillespie, 53, of Bland, Va., went to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 30, 2021. She was born on February 15, 1968, in Jacksonville, Fla., the daughter of Jack and Donna Jones Blankenship.

Cheryl was an active member of Bland Bible Methodist Church where she was a Sunday school teacher, the church piano player and the church secretary. She was a piano teacher and home schooled her children. She took pride in her home and her family.

Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 28 years, Harold A. Gillespie; her son, Aaron Luke Gillespie; her daughter, Amber Brooke Gillespie; her parents, Jack and Donna Jones Blankenship; her brother and sister-in-law, the Rev. Bob and Karen Blankenship; and seven special nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at 1 p.m. at A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home Chapel, White Gate, with her brother, the Rev. Bob Blankenship officiating. Burial followed in Grandview Memory Gardens. The family received friends at the funeral home on Monday, January 3, 2022, from 5 until 7 p.m.

The Gillespie family is in the care of A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home, White Gate, avestandsons.com, (540) 921-2985.
Published by SWVA Today on Jan. 5, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
3
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
A.VEST & SONS FUNERAL HOME - White Gate
2508 Walkers Creek Valley Road, Pearisburg, VA
Jan
4
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
A.VEST & SONS FUNERAL HOME - White Gate
2508 Walkers Creek Valley Road, Pearisburg, VA
Funeral services provided by:
A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home - White Gate/Pearisburg
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home - White Gate/Pearisburg.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
Such a wonderful sweet lady who was a treasure to anyone who knew her.
Frank Horn
Friend
January 5, 2022
We are sorry for your loss. Our prayers are with the family. May God surround you with His comfort and peace.
The Nunn Family
Barbara Nunn
Acquaintance
January 3, 2022
I only talked to Cheryl one time. She was sitting in front of me at campmeeting. I didn't know that Bob had a sister. I quickly realized who she was. She seemed so sweet.
Jonna Marsh
Acquaintance
January 2, 2022
Cheryl Gillespie was a precious lady and will be greatly missed by her family and friends! She lived a beautiful Christian life and is now with Jesus in Heaven! We will be praying for her family that God will give them strength and courage until they are all together again! We loved you, Cheryl!
Rev. Henry & Jan Miller
Friend
December 30, 2021
So sorry for your loss. She was such a wonderful piano player. May God comfort all of you at this time and in days to come. Prayers for all of you.
Dianne Strock
Acquaintance
December 30, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results