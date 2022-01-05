Cheryl Lynn Gillespie
Cheryl Lynn Gillespie, 53, of Bland, Va., went to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 30, 2021. She was born on February 15, 1968, in Jacksonville, Fla., the daughter of Jack and Donna Jones Blankenship.
Cheryl was an active member of Bland Bible Methodist Church where she was a Sunday school teacher, the church piano player and the church secretary. She was a piano teacher and home schooled her children. She took pride in her home and her family.
Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 28 years, Harold A. Gillespie; her son, Aaron Luke Gillespie; her daughter, Amber Brooke Gillespie; her parents, Jack and Donna Jones Blankenship; her brother and sister-in-law, the Rev. Bob and Karen Blankenship; and seven special nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at 1 p.m. at A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home Chapel, White Gate, with her brother, the Rev. Bob Blankenship officiating. Burial followed in Grandview Memory Gardens. The family received friends at the funeral home on Monday, January 3, 2022, from 5 until 7 p.m.
The Gillespie family is in the care of A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home, White Gate, avestandsons.com
, (540) 921-2985.
Published by SWVA Today on Jan. 5, 2022.