Chimer Vaughn Davis



December 21, 1931 - April 2, 2022



Chimer Vaughn Davis of Cuba, Missouri, was born in Wytheville, Va., on December 21, 1931, to Mallie Vaughn Osborn. He passed away on April 2, 2022, at his home in Cuba, Missouri.



Chimer attended school in Wytheville until he was 17 years old and then joined the United States Marine Corps Reserves and was sent to the Korean War. There he was a sniper for 4 years in the Marines and 6 years in the Air Force. Chimer was a lifetime member of the VFW. He was preceded in death by his mother, Mallie Vaughn.



Survivors include his wife, Annie Davis of Cuba, Mo.; his sister, Shirley Hudson of Wytheville, Va.; his sons, Kim Davis and wife, Nuansawat, of Thailand, Tim Davis and wife, Christine, of Las Vegas, Nev., and Marvin Davis and wife, Diane, of Las Vegas; his daughters, Lori Potter of Tyler, Texas, Teresa Gonzales of Las Vegas, and Barbara (Jo) Davis of Las Vegas; his stepchildren, Jacqueline Thomas and husband, Rick, of Bourbon, Mo., Daniel Parks Jr. and wife, of Aonisty of Shawnee, Okla., and Lee Parks and wife, Heather, of Cuba, Mo.; his many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and extended relatives and friends. Chimer had two beloved dogs named Peppy and Chloe.



Memorial services will be held in Las Vegas, Nev. at the cathedral, Our Lady of Las Vegas. Burial will be held at the Veterans Cemetery in Las Vegas.



Obituary courtesy by Barnett Funeral Home, Wytheville, Va.



Published by SWVA Today on Apr. 9, 2022.