Chloe Sparks
FUNERAL HOME
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St.
Marion, VA
Chloe Sparks

January 16, 1927 - January 4, 2022

CERES, Va.

Chloe J. Sparks, age 94, passed away on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at the Valley Health Care Center in Chilhowie, Va.

Mrs. Sparks was born in the Lick Creek section of Smyth County, Va., to the late Charles B. Thweatt and Mamie L. Thweatt and was preceded in death by her first husband, Timothy S. Sparks Jr.; her second husband, George H. Sparks; sister, Marion Cullop; and brothers, Wendall Thweatt, Boyd Thweatt, Pete Thweatt and Charles Thweatt. She retired as cafeteria manager at Bass Hoover Elementary School in Frederick County, Va., with over 30 years of service. She enjoyed cooking, gardening and played the bluegrass guitar in her younger days.

Survivors include, children, Norman K. Sparks of Ceres, Linda K. Clem and husband, Don, of Broadway, Va., and Charles T. Sparks and wife, Beckie, of Strasburg, Va.; grandchildren, Heather Cherry and husband, Ian, of Broadway, Va., and Timothy Clem of San Francisco, Calif.; and two great-grandchildren, Addison Cherry and Cora Cherry.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, January 9, 2022, at Bradley's Funeral Home Chapel in Marion, with Pastor Mike Sage officiating. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 1 until 2 p.m. prior to services. Entombment will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday January 12, 2022, at the Shenandoah Memorial Gardens Mausoleum in Winchester, Va., with Pastor Kraig Bishop.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Sparks family.

Bradley's Funeral Home

938 North Main Street, Marion, VA 24354

Published by SWVA Today on Jan. 6, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
9
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St., Marion, VA
Jan
9
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St., Marion, VA
Jan
12
Entombment
1:00p.m.
Shenandoah Memorial Gardens Mausoleum
Winchester, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Did not know Chloe personally, but she was a good neighbor and friend of my cousin Norma Catron, and she was always spoken highly of. Condolences to Norman and the other relatives and friends.
Amanda and Betty Sadler
Acquaintance
January 8, 2022
I send my deepest condolences to Chloe's family. It was my extreme pleasure to work with such an extraordinary lady at Bass-Hoover Elementary School. She was a super cafeteria manager! Chloe's strong work ethic could not be matched by anyone! She worked along side of her staff in creating a highly successful cafeteria operation that was focused on meeting the nutritional needs of the children. Chloe more than earned my greatest respect and that of the entire Bass-Hoover staff. I know that she more than earned the many stars in her crown that she is now wearing in Heaven!
Larry Shobe
Coworker
January 8, 2022
Norman, so sorry to hear about the loss of your mother. Prayers to you and your whole family.
Jeff and Lois Lineberry
January 8, 2022
So sorry to hear of the passing of Ms. Chloe. I worked at Bass-Hoover when she worked in the cafeteria. Such a warm, loving and kind woman. Will always remember her beautiful smile. Chuck and Beckie, you are in my thoughts and prayers.
Gina Veach
Friend
January 7, 2022
My thoughts and prayers are with the family. Mrs. Sparks was a great lady and neighbor .
Wendy Leonard
Friend
January 7, 2022
I’m so sorry for you and your family’s loss of your mother.
Sam Simpson
Friend
January 7, 2022
Prayers and thoughts for the family. My grandparents Mr and Mrs Charlie Gates used to visit and take me along to visit Chloes parents. ( they lived a mile or so apart on Lick Creek) knew the family well as my dad worked with her brother Boyd So sorry to hear of her passing
Juanita Shields
Friend
January 6, 2022
