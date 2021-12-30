Menu
Search by Name
Menu
SWVA Today
SWVA Today Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Christine Chacona "Suzi" Clinger
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Gardner Funeral Home
202 East Oxford Street
Floyd, VA
Christine "Suzi" Chacona Clinger

October 20, 1935 - December 22, 2021

Christine "Suzi" Chacona Clinger died peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Wednesday, December 22, 2021. She was born on October 20, 1935, in Franklin, Pa. She and her late husband, Richard, made a life in Floyd, Va., where they bought Floyd Pharmacy in 1972 and ran it for thirty years.

She was an artist and was one of the original founders of The Old Church Gallery.

Her Faith in God the Father, Christ our Redeemer, and the Holy Spirit our Comforter was unshakable.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 51 years, Richard Clinger, and her parents, Chris and Eunice Chacona.

Christine is survived by three children, Case (Beth) Clinger, Cara (Roger) Barber, and Richard Clinger II; seven grandchildren, Nova (Nathan) Willie, Derek (Viveny) Clinger, Kennedy Clinger, Gracenne Clinger, Graham Clinger, Olivia Barber, and Avery Clinger; six great-grandchildren, Ryan Willie, Emma Willie, Freya Willie, Alexa Clinger, Riley Clinger, and Callum Clinger.

A private graveside service was held at the Clinger family cemetery on Sunday, December 26, 2021.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Medical Charities of Floyd County, Virginia, Inc.

Online condolences may be made agardnerfuneralhomefloyd.com.

The family is being served by Gardner Funeral Home
Published by SWVA Today on Dec. 30, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Gardner Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Gardner Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.