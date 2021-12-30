Christine "Suzi" Chacona Clinger
October 20, 1935 - December 22, 2021
Christine "Suzi" Chacona Clinger died peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Wednesday, December 22, 2021. She was born on October 20, 1935, in Franklin, Pa. She and her late husband, Richard, made a life in Floyd, Va., where they bought Floyd Pharmacy in 1972 and ran it for thirty years.
She was an artist and was one of the original founders of The Old Church Gallery.
Her Faith in God the Father, Christ our Redeemer, and the Holy Spirit our Comforter was unshakable.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 51 years, Richard Clinger, and her parents, Chris and Eunice Chacona.
Christine is survived by three children, Case (Beth) Clinger, Cara (Roger) Barber, and Richard Clinger II; seven grandchildren, Nova (Nathan) Willie, Derek (Viveny) Clinger, Kennedy Clinger, Gracenne Clinger, Graham Clinger, Olivia Barber, and Avery Clinger; six great-grandchildren, Ryan Willie, Emma Willie, Freya Willie, Alexa Clinger, Riley Clinger, and Callum Clinger.
A private graveside service was held at the Clinger family cemetery on Sunday, December 26, 2021.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Medical Charities of Floyd County, Virginia, Inc.
