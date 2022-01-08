Christopher Warren Stroupe
December 19, 1980 - January 6, 2022
Christopher Warren Stroupe, age 41, of Wytheville, Va., passed away on Thursday, January 6, 2022. He was preceded in death by his mother, Blanche Corvin Stroupe.
Christopher is survived by his father, Kenneth Stroupe of Wytheville; sister, Jennifer and Randolph Dunford of Wytheville; brother, James and Caitlin Stroupe of Crockett; fiancée, Brandy Shupe of Wytheville; son, Larry Shupe of Wytheville; three nieces, Shyanne and Jonathan Cricket of Pulaski, Adeline Stroupe of Crockett, and Aurora Stroupe of Crockett; one nephew, Dakota Tate of Wytheville; great nephew, Robert Cricket of Pulaski, and host of extended family.
Funeral services will be held 2 p.m., Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at Grubb Funeral Home Chapel conducted by Pastor Jonathan Hamman. Interment will follow at Mt. View Cemetery in Rural Retreat, Va. The family will receive friends Wednesday at the funeral home from 1 p.m. until service time.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family a www.grubbfuneralhome.com
.
Grubb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published by SWVA Today on Jan. 8, 2022.