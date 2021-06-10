Chucky Vest
Chucky Vest ended this chapter of life and headed towards a new one on Sunday, May 30, 2021.
He loved his music, his smoke and his drink. He was a master wood refinisher and enjoyed playing many bluegrass instruments, of which he had quite a collection. Chuck loved his large family including aunts, uncles, cousins, many nieces and nephews, and siblings. He was preceded in death by his mom, dad, stepdad, a sister, and a brother-in-law.
He is survived by two sisters and two brothers. Spouses of immediate family members are numerous and he welcomed them all.
Although Chucky had things to overcome, he enjoyed a simple life, helped those in need when he could and maintained his independence to live his way at his home. A special and heartfelt thanks to the Hospice and Nursing Home staff as well as to all those that made his life worth living. We will all miss you but know that you are suffering no longer, enjoy the freedom!
Funeral services were held Thursday, June 3, 2021, 11 a.m. at Gardner Funeral Home. Interment followed at Restvale Cemetery. The family received friends one hour before service time at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at Gardnerfuneralhomefloyd.com
or on Facebook @gardnerfuneralhomefloyd. The family is being served by Gardner Funeral Home.
Published by SWVA Today on Jun. 10, 2021.