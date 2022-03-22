Cinderella Teaters "Cindy" Rowland
May 10, 1934 - March 20, 2022
MARION, Va.
Cinderella Teaters "Cindy" Rowland, age 90, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 20, 2022.
Cindy is survived by her son, Gayle Rowland and wife, Janet, of Chilhowie; daughters, Ann Blevins of Marion, and Sue Stevenson and husband, Larry, of Marion; grandchildren, Brittany Stevenson Krackow and Cody Stevenson, both of Marion, and Pamela Rowland of Chilhowie; one great-grandson, Jarod Kenney; and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to give special thanks to Linda Jackson for being a friend and caregiver, Dr. Murphy and his staff for excellent care over the years, Pastor Herman Cress for checking in with the family, Home Nursing of Chilhowie, and Kindred Hearts Hospice for their quality care and compassion in during the toughest of times.
The family will receive friends Thursday, March 24, 2022, from 5 until 7 p.m. at Grosses Creek Baptist Church, 307 Grosses Creek Road, Chilhowie, VA 24319. Funeral services will begin at 7 p.m. with Pastor George Jessee and Pastor Dennis Eller officiating. Graveside services will be held Friday March 25, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Grosses Creek Cemetery.
To share memories of Cinderella Teaters "Cindy" Rowland, please visit www.seaverbrown.com
Care for Cindy's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354.
Published by SWVA Today on Mar. 22, 2022.