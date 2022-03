Cinderella "Cindy" Teaters RowlandMay 10, 1931 - March 20, 2022Cinderella "Cindy" T. Rowland, age 90, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 20, 2022.Cindy was the youngest of 14 and a lifelong member of Grosses Creek Baptist Church.She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 71 years, Rex Rowland; son-in-law, Gerald Blevins; parents, Will and Lettie Teaters; and siblings, Bertha Widener, Rose Martin, Minerva Edminston, Mary Jones, Ennis Ball, Cora "Toad" Blevins, Bradley Teaters, Alan Teaters, Herbert "Hub" Teaters, Graham Teaters and Everett Teaters.Cindy is survived by her son, Gayle Rowland and wife, Janet, of Chilhowie; daughters, Ann Blevins of Marion and Sue Stevenson and husband, Larry, of Marion; grandchildren, Brittany Stevenson Krackow and Cody Stevenson, both of Marion, and Pamela Rowland of Chilhowie; one great-grandson, Jarod Kenney; and several nieces and nephews.The family would like to give special thanks to Linda Jackson for being a friend and caregiver, Dr. Murphy and his staff for excellent care over the years, Pastor Herman Cress for checking in with the family, Home Nursing of Chilhowie, and Kindred Hearts Hospice for their quality care and compassion in during the toughest of times.The family received friends on Thursday, March 24, 2022, from 5 until 7 p.m. at Grosses Creek Baptist Church, 307 Grosses Creek Road, Chilhowie, VA 24319. Funeral services began at 7 p.m. with Pastor George Jessee and Pastor Dennis Eller officiating. Graveside services were held on Friday, March 25, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Grosses Creek Cemetery.To share memories of Cinderella "Cindy" Teaters Rowland, please visit www.seaverbrown.com Care for Cindy's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354.