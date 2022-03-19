Clarence Wayne Meredith
October 2, 1956 - March 14, 2022
Clarence Wayne Meredith, age 65, of Wytheville, passed away on March 14, 2022. He was born on October 2, 1956. He was preceded in death by his mother, Margie Meredith.
Wayne is survived by his father, Guy Meredith of Wytheville; sister, Sandy Copenhaver and husband, Dickie, of Wytheville; brother, Jeff Merdith and wife, Lisa; nephew, Aaron Copenhaver and wife, Beth and son, Michael, of Powhatan, Va.; nephews, Nick Meredith of Blacksburg, and Thomas Meredith of Wytheville, and several aunts and uncles.
Wayne was an avid hunter and fisherman.
A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Friday, March 25, 2022, at West End Cemetery conducted by the Reverend Alan Wilder. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com
.
Grubb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published by SWVA Today on Mar. 19, 2022.