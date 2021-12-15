Pastor Clenard Caudill Thornsberry
May 5, 1951 - December 12, 2021
Pastor Clenard Caudill Thornsberry, 70, of Bland, Va., went to rest from his labor Sunday, December 12, 2021 at his home surrounded by his loved ones. He was born May 5, 1951 in Pearisburg, Va., the son of the late Pastor Homer and Edna Thornsberry.
Pastor Clenard graduated in the class of 1969 from Dublin High School. He married the love of his life, Sonja Lee Davis, in 1975 and went on to share three children. He was a devoted family man, an avid hunter and loved outdoors. He was a member of the Holiness Faith for 46 years and faithfully served the Lord pastoring and evangelizing for 45 years. He was a coal miner and small business owner in Southwest Virginia for 35 years. After retiring to Bland, he pastored the Old Landmark Church, sharing the gospel and gospel music with the entire community.
Besides his parents, Pastor Clenard was preceded in death by his sister, Claudine Jones.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 46 years, Sonja Lee Davis Thornsberry; his children, Natasha Thornsberry, of Ga., John and Lori Thornsberry, of Bland, and Joshua Thornsberry, of Ga.; his grandson, Isaac Thonsberry; and his brothers and sisters, Vivian Thornsberry, of Tenn., Dwayne and Vicki Thornsberry, of Dublin, Alisha and Jason McClure, of Bland, and Sean Thornsberry, of Bland.
A praise and worship funeral service will be held on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at 1 p.m. at A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home Chapel, White Gate, with Brother John Thornsberry and Brother Larry Woodyard officiating. Burial will follow in Birchlawn Burial Park, Pearisburg. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 from 5 until 7 p.m.
Serving as pallbearers will be Brandon Blevins, Junior Blevins, Chris Blevins, Josh Blevins, Larry White, Jimmy Harden, Travis Woodyard and Kevin WImmer. Special honorary pallbearer, Sean Thornsberry, along with the men of the Old Landmark Church, Keith Conley, Darrell Perkins and Otis Street, will also serve.
The Thornsberry family is in the care of A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home, White Gate, avestandsons.com
, (540) 921-2985.
Published by SWVA Today on Dec. 15, 2021.