Menu
Search by Name
Menu
SWVA Today
SWVA Today Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Collier "Pete" Graham Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St.
Marion, VA
Collier "Pete" Graham Jr.

April 21, 1943 - October 5, 2021

MARION, Va.

Collier Linell "Pete" Graham Jr., age 78, passed away on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at the Smyth County Community Hospital in Marion, Va. Pete was born in Savannah, Ga., on April 21, 1943. He was preceded in death by his parents, Collier Graham Sr. and Dorothy Robbins Hamilton, and his wife, Evelyn Carole Rabara Graham.

Pete retired with 30 years of service from Norfolk Southern as Equipment Supervisor. He was a dedicated family man that loved every moment spent with them. He enjoyed old cars and had a passion for mowing with his zero turn. Pete was always willing to lend a helping hand and climb on his zero turn and mow his neighbor's yard. He especially loved his special pet companion Macy.

He is survived by his two children, Elizabeth "Lisa" Graham and husband, Larry Dempsey, and Collier Graham III "Pete"; sister, Leslie Freundlich; grandchildren, Heather Lowman and Kate, and Adam Crigger and fiancée, Christy Hall; great-grandchildren, Brie, Nate, Abbi, Aiden, and Laura; sister-in-law, Kathy Worley; several nieces and nephews; and special friends, Kenny Scott, Darryl Smith, Todd Russell, and Aaron.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, October 8, 2021, at the Church of Jesus Christ LDS in Marion with President Darrin Starkey officiating. Interment will follow in the Rose Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Friday at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Graham family.

Bradley's Funeral Home

Published by SWVA Today on Oct. 7, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
8
Calling hours
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Church of Jesus Christ LDS
Marion, VA
Oct
8
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Church of Jesus Christ LDS
Marion, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
20 Entries
Sorry about your Dad Pete. I lost mine 8 years ago and not a day goes by that I don't think about him but just know your Dad will be with you ever day in spirit.
Kirk Viers
Friend
October 10, 2021
I didn't know him for a long time but when I did get to know him he was a super good man!! He would absolutely do anything he could for you!! He was a man that would give you the shirt off his back!! He will be greatly missed!!!
Ronnie Gross
Friend
October 10, 2021

I love ya uncle pete!
Mark Rabara
Family
October 8, 2021
Pete was a wonderful neighbor and friend over the years. We miss Carol and Pete will be missed also. Our deepest sympathy to Lisa, Petey and the grandchildren. May God comfort and surround you with his loving arms in the days ahead.
Jack and Debbie Davidson
Debra Davidson
Neighbor
October 7, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Tommy Crigger
Friend
October 6, 2021
Deepest condolences for the family, Pete was a great friend and supervisor thought a lot of him!
Roy & Judy Davis
Friend
October 6, 2021
Very sorry to hear about Pete.. I remember him when I was a young boy. Prayers to his family..
Frank Browning
Family
October 6, 2021
Lisa,Larry and Families
This is such heartbreaking news to hear about your fathers passing .
We’re sending thoughts and prayers for God to give each comfort and peace in the days ahead .
Sending Lots of Love
Mike and Sharon Armstrong


Sharon Armstrong
Friend
October 6, 2021
A good friend who always had my back, I loved him like a brother and although I hadn’t talked to Pete for a while I miss him, Deepest Sympathy and prayers for the family
Don Bailey
Lyle Don Bailey Jr
October 6, 2021
I worked for Mr Gram just a brief time on the rail gang. Always was a pleasure to work for Mr Gram
Tim Kitts
Coworker
October 6, 2021
Sorry to hear ,a good man
Charlie Adams
Coworker
October 6, 2021
I’m so sorry to hear this I’m so sorry for your family’s loss. Pete was always a friend and always meant a lot to our family (the Earl and June Tibbs Family).
Roger Tibbs
Friend
October 6, 2021
So sorry for the family's loss Pete was a great man and enjoyed working with him he always had a smile.
Doug Palmer
Coworker
October 6, 2021
Pete was the best. Loved working with him
Everett Harless
Coworker
October 6, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always. I have some wonderful fond memories from childhood of your family. Love you
Jan Price
Friend
October 6, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss of Pete Graham, he was the best boss, friend and co worker I ever had. he will be dearly missed by myself and anyone who was lucky enough to have met. May god comfort and help the family to get through this terrible loss. With my prayers ! Billy Bolt
William Bolt
Coworker
October 6, 2021
I’m sorry for your loss.
Missy Thomas
Acquaintance
October 6, 2021
Pete was a very good person and a very good man to work for I thought a lot of him I am sorry for your loss
B. W. Songer
Coworker
October 6, 2021
So sorry for your loss. today and days to come .
Judy Olinger
Friend
October 6, 2021
We are so very sorry for the loss of Pete. He was a very nice man and a great friend.
Todd & Paige Russell
Friend
October 6, 2021
Showing 1 - 20 of 20 results