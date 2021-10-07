Collier "Pete" Graham Jr.
April 21, 1943 - October 5, 2021
MARION, Va.
Collier Linell "Pete" Graham Jr., age 78, passed away on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at the Smyth County Community Hospital in Marion, Va. Pete was born in Savannah, Ga., on April 21, 1943. He was preceded in death by his parents, Collier Graham Sr. and Dorothy Robbins Hamilton, and his wife, Evelyn Carole Rabara Graham.
Pete retired with 30 years of service from Norfolk Southern as Equipment Supervisor. He was a dedicated family man that loved every moment spent with them. He enjoyed old cars and had a passion for mowing with his zero turn. Pete was always willing to lend a helping hand and climb on his zero turn and mow his neighbor's yard. He especially loved his special pet companion Macy.
He is survived by his two children, Elizabeth "Lisa" Graham and husband, Larry Dempsey, and Collier Graham III "Pete"; sister, Leslie Freundlich; grandchildren, Heather Lowman and Kate, and Adam Crigger and fiancée, Christy Hall; great-grandchildren, Brie, Nate, Abbi, Aiden, and Laura; sister-in-law, Kathy Worley; several nieces and nephews; and special friends, Kenny Scott, Darryl Smith, Todd Russell, and Aaron.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, October 8, 2021, at the Church of Jesus Christ LDS in Marion with President Darrin Starkey officiating. Interment will follow in the Rose Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Friday at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children
.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com
. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Graham family.
Bradley's Funeral Home
Published by SWVA Today on Oct. 7, 2021.