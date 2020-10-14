Conrad Dayne Umberger
April 9, 1930 - October 9, 2020
Conrad Dayne Umberger age 90, of Wytheville, passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020. He was the son of the late Conrad Henry and Mattie Lou Felty Umberger and was preceded in death by his wife, Jennie Hurst Umberger; a sister, Anna Lou Key; and brother and sister-in-law, Henry and Loretta Umberger. Dayne was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, co-owner of Umberger Transport, Inc. and a well known farmer.
He is survived by daughters and sons-in-law, Mary and C. M. Walters of Wytheville, and Connie and Ken Burleson of Hickory, North Carolina; son and daughter-in-law, Mike and Carolyn Umberger of Wytheville; brother-in-law, Robert Key of Conn.; sisters-in-law, Helen Andrews, Jean Hurst, and Nancy Hurst, all of Wytheville; grandchildren and spouse, Brian and Kayla Umberger of Wytheville, and Kristen Umberger of Wytheville; great-grandchildren, Jacob, Austin, Addison, and Averie; friend, Nancy Kegley of Wytheville; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside service was held 2 p.m. Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at St. John's Lutheran Church Cemetery, conducted by the Reverend Colleen Montgomery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church or to The Agape Food Pantry, 405 W Main St., Wytheville, VA 24382. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com
Grubb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published by SWVA Today on Oct. 14, 2020.