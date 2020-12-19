Menu
Search by Name
Menu
SWVA Today
SWVA Today Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Curtis E. Arnold
1944 - 2020
BORN
1944
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Grubb Funeral Home
215 South 6th Street
Wytheville, VA
Curtis E. Arnold

December 24, 1944 - December 15, 2020

Curtis E. Arnold, age 75, of Wytheville, went to be with our Lord on Tuesday, December 15, 2020.

Survivors include his loving wife of 56 years, Brenda Gail Stroupe Arnold of Wytheville; four daughters and son-in-law, Darlene and Scott Mason, Vicki Arnold, Melinda Arnold and Deanna Arnold; eight grandchildren, Benjamin Webb, Bridgett Webb, Brandon Crigger, Devin Newman, Justin Cumbee, Logan Newman, Scotty Mason and Dakota Walk; and several great-grandchildren.

The Arnold family will receive friends at the residence at 104 Davis Cemetery Road, Wytheville, VA 24382.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com The Arnold family is in the care of the Grubb Funeral Home in Wytheville, Va.

Published by SWVA Today on Dec. 19, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Grubb Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Grubb Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.