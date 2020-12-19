Curtis E. Arnold
December 24, 1944 - December 15, 2020
Curtis E. Arnold, age 75, of Wytheville, went to be with our Lord on Tuesday, December 15, 2020.
Survivors include his loving wife of 56 years, Brenda Gail Stroupe Arnold of Wytheville; four daughters and son-in-law, Darlene and Scott Mason, Vicki Arnold, Melinda Arnold and Deanna Arnold; eight grandchildren, Benjamin Webb, Bridgett Webb, Brandon Crigger, Devin Newman, Justin Cumbee, Logan Newman, Scotty Mason and Dakota Walk; and several great-grandchildren.
The Arnold family will receive friends at the residence at 104 Davis Cemetery Road, Wytheville, VA 24382.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com
The Arnold family is in the care of the Grubb Funeral Home in Wytheville, Va.
Published by SWVA Today on Dec. 19, 2020.