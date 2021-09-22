Curtis Roberts
November 11, 1943 - September 18, 2021
Curtis Gwyn Roberts, age 77, passed away on Saturday, September 18, 2021, in Elk Creek, Va. He was born in Grayson County to the late Tolley and Mamie Anderson Roberts. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Kyle Roberts and his sister, Ruby Broyles.
Curtis worked for many years as a heavy equipment operator, a job he enjoyed very much. What he truly loved, however, was farming his old home-place.
Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Linda Cornett Roberts; his sons, Terry C. Roberts and Melanie Melton of Elk Creek, and Larry G. Roberts and wife, Traci Crockett; grandchildren, Tyler Roberts and wife, Brittany, Hannah Roberts and Ben Sowers, and John Caleb Roberts; one great-grandson on the way; two sisters-in-law, a brother-in-law, and many nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at the Central Cemetery in Troutdale, Va., with Dr. Gary Houseman officiating. The family requests friends and family meet at the cemetery.
Published by SWVA Today on Sep. 22, 2021.