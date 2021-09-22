Menu
Curtis Roberts
FUNERAL HOME
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St.
Marion, VA
Curtis Roberts

November 11, 1943 - September 18, 2021

Curtis Gwyn Roberts, age 77, passed away on Saturday, September 18, 2021, in Elk Creek, Va. He was born in Grayson County to the late Tolley and Mamie Anderson Roberts. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Kyle Roberts and his sister, Ruby Broyles.

Curtis worked for many years as a heavy equipment operator, a job he enjoyed very much. What he truly loved, however, was farming his old home-place.

Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Linda Cornett Roberts; his sons, Terry C. Roberts and Melanie Melton of Elk Creek, and Larry G. Roberts and wife, Traci Crockett; grandchildren, Tyler Roberts and wife, Brittany, Hannah Roberts and Ben Sowers, and John Caleb Roberts; one great-grandson on the way; two sisters-in-law, a brother-in-law, and many nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at the Central Cemetery in Troutdale, Va., with Dr. Gary Houseman officiating. The family requests friends and family meet at the cemetery.

Condolences may be forwarded to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Roberts family.

Bradley's Funeral Home

938 North Main Street Marion, VA 24354

Published by SWVA Today on Sep. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
22
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Central Cemetery
Troutdale, VA
Linda and family, we were so sorry to hear of Curtis passing away. We pray that the Lord will give you comfort in this difficult time. All of our love and prayers are with all of you.
Garry and Mickie Evans
Friend
September 22, 2021
So sorry to hear about Curtis. My thoughts and prayers are with the family.
Ricky Anderson
Friend
September 22, 2021
So sorry to hear of the passing of Curtis. May God give each one of you the strength and comfort in the days ahead.
Donald and Netha Absher
Neighbor
September 21, 2021
Prayers for all the family & friends.
Eddie Hash
Friend
September 21, 2021
Linda and family, So sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Iris Sanders
September 20, 2021
