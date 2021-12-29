Daniel Craig Arnold
July 25, 1970 - December 25, 2021
Daniel Craig Arnold, age 51, of Max Meadows, passed away on Saturday, December 25, 2021. He was born on July 25, 1970, in Montgomery County.
He was retired from the Department of Corrections and was preceded in death by his father Danny Cecil Arnold.
Survivors include his daughter, Kaylee Grace of Marion; one sister and brother-in-law, Shannon and Jason Doby of Max Meadows; niece, Juliana Doby; and his mother, Sherryl Jean Arnold of Max Meadows.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at the Grace Lutheran Church with Pastor Ed Schaack officiating. A celebration of life will be held at the Dim Hole in Cripple Creek at 5 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com
.
Grubb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published by SWVA Today on Dec. 29, 2021.