David Darron Camper
January 13, 1967 - January 10, 2022
David Darron Camper, age 54, of Ivanhoe, passed away Monday, January 10, 2022. He was the son of the late Edgar and Peggy Osborne Camper. David is survived by his wife, Sarah Shewey Camper of Ivanhoe; sons, Conner Camper of Ivanhoe, Mason Camper of Ivanhoe, Devon Shewey of Pulaski; sisters and brother-in-law, Ada Camper of Blacksburg, Janet and Bobby Kennedy of Wytheville; brothers, Charlie and Velma Camper of Grahams Forge, Mark Camper of Wytheville, Mike Camper of Blacksburg; special niece, Samantha Camper of Blacksburg; several nieces and nephews also survive.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Hospice of Southwest Virginia, Lead Mines Rescue Squad and to the Ivanhoe Fire Department for all of their help and support during this difficult time.
A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday, January 14, 2022, at Grubb Funeral Home Chapel conducted by the Reverend Tony Funk. The family will receive friends Friday from 5 p.m. until service time. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com
Grubb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published by SWVA Today on Jan. 15, 2022.