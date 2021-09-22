David Wayne Joyce
September 12, 2021
Mr. David Wayne Joyce, age 62 of Pounding Mill, Va. passed away on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at Winston Salem, N.C. He was a son of Betty Brown Joyce of Cedar Bluff, Va. and the late Robert Joyce. He was a member of Trinity Assembly of God. David was a loving and devoted husband, father, son, brother, and friend to all who was well known for helping others. He enjoyed fishing, sports, spending time with friends enjoying a good cup of coffee and good conversation.
He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Sonja Pinter Joyce and son, David Ryan Joyce of Pounding Mill, Va.; one sister, Rita Joyce (Wayne) of Swords Creek, Va.; three brothers, Larry Joyce (Carol) of Cedar Bluff, Va., Danny Joyce (Teresa) of Raven, Va., and Curtis Joyce (Kim) of Honaker, Va.; mother-in-law, Marjorie Pinter of Hillsville, Va. as well as many nieces and nephews and his fur baby, Reggie.
The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at Peery & St. Clair Funeral Home in Tazewell, Va. where funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. with Pastor Randy Fielder officiating. Burial will follow at Maplewood Cemetery where military rites will be conducted by Barns Beavers VFW Post 7136 of Tazewell, Va. and Virginia National Guard Honor Team of Gate City, Va. Pallbearers will be nephews, Nick Joyce, Alex Joyce, Seth Helmandollar, Shawn Gibson, Stephen Gibson and Matthew Hayes. Honorary pallbearers are Joseph Hayes, Jeff Bostic, and Cameron Gibson.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to the support personnel at Hillsville Rescue Squad, Wake Forest Baptist Hospital, and the MedFlight team for their loving, personal care.
The family requests that all who attend please abide by the recommended COVID-19 Guidelines including appropriate face coverings for vaccinated and unvaccinated attendees.
Online condolences may be sent to www.peerystclairfuneralhome.com
and the service will be livestreamed from the website for those who are unable to attend.
Published by SWVA Today on Sep. 22, 2021.