David Emory Morehead Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home - White Gate/Pearisburg
2508 Walkers Creek Valley Road
Pearisburg, VA
David Emory Morehead Sr.

David Emory Morehead Sr., 82, passed away on Sunday, December 12, 2021, at Wytheville Community Hospital. He was born on January 20, 1939, in Bland, Va., the son of the late Emory and Nannie Burton Morehead.

David was a member of Central United Methodist Church. He worked for many years at Burlington- Klopman Mills. He loved his farm and his cattle and was happy outdoors.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Lee Caldwell; a half-brother, Ernest Morehead; and a half-sister, Emma Havens. Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 64 years, Phyllis Melvin Morehead; his son and daughter-in-law, David Jr., and Barbara Morehead; his grandchildren, Justin Morehead and Amanda and Ryan Havens; special nieces, Charlotte Meadows and Nancy Sink; and a special nephews, William Caldwell, Rusty Meadows and Leon Sink II.

A funeral service will be held Thursday, December 16, 2021, at 11 a.m. at A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home Chapel, White Gate, with the Rev. Darlene Marshall officiating. Burial will follow in Hoge's Chapel Cemetery.

The Morehead family is in the care of A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home, White Gate, avestandsons.com, (540) 921-2985.
Published by SWVA Today on Dec. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
16
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home - White Gate/Pearisburg
2508 Walkers Creek Valley Road, Pearisburg, VA
Funeral services provided by:
A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home - White Gate/Pearisburg
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I’m so sorry for your loss . I used to take care of him when I worked at Carilion Dublin but I retired 2 years ago. He was such a sweet man . We would talk about Bland as My Dad’s family was from there. May God be with you all . Love,
Dianne Roe
Friend
March 5, 2022
We heard this morning that Mr. Morehead had died on Sunday. Gary and I are so very very sorry. There aren't enough words in the English language to say what a precious man Mr. Morehead was. We are very sorry.
Gary and Debbie Looney
Friend
December 15, 2021
So sorry to hear this sad news. My condolences to all of the family.
Margaret Pauley Bowles
Acquaintance
December 13, 2021
So sorry to hear of David's passing. He was one of my original classmates entering 1st grade with me in 1946 and graduating with me in 1957. Always looked forward to seeing him and Phyllis at our Class of 1957 Reunions. He will be missed. My sincere sympathy to Phyllis and the family.
Ann Hardy Beardshall
Classmate
December 13, 2021
