David Emory Morehead Sr.
David Emory Morehead Sr., 82, passed away on Sunday, December 12, 2021, at Wytheville Community Hospital. He was born on January 20, 1939, in Bland, Va., the son of the late Emory and Nannie Burton Morehead.
David was a member of Central United Methodist Church. He worked for many years at Burlington- Klopman Mills. He loved his farm and his cattle and was happy outdoors.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Lee Caldwell; a half-brother, Ernest Morehead; and a half-sister, Emma Havens. Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 64 years, Phyllis Melvin Morehead; his son and daughter-in-law, David Jr., and Barbara Morehead; his grandchildren, Justin Morehead and Amanda and Ryan Havens; special nieces, Charlotte Meadows and Nancy Sink; and a special nephews, William Caldwell, Rusty Meadows and Leon Sink II.
A funeral service will be held Thursday, December 16, 2021, at 11 a.m. at A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home Chapel, White Gate, with the Rev. Darlene Marshall officiating. Burial will follow in Hoge's Chapel Cemetery.
The Morehead family is in the care of A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home, White Gate, avestandsons.com
, (540) 921-2985.
Published by SWVA Today on Dec. 15, 2021.