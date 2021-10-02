David Randall "Randy" Stilwell



December 7, 1956 - September 17,2021



David Randell "Randy" Stilwell, age 64, of the Castleton Community, died on September 17, 2021, at the LewisGale Montgomery Hospital in Blacksburg, Va.



Randy was preceded in death by his mother, Marie Coleman; his father, Troy "Bud" Stilwell; his grandparents, Clara and Harold Davis; and his uncle, Melvin Davis.



He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Tina Stilwell, who was his caregiver and companion during his illness. Also surviving are his aunt, Jewell Davis of Charlotte, N.C.; and his cousins, Larry and Russell Davis of Greensboro, N.C.; and several second cousins.



Randy worked at Amsco Products in Wytheville for 37 years before the plant closing in 2011.



His passion was restoring old Muscle Cars and he enjoyed being a member of the Mountain Mopar Car Club and the friendships he made there. He especially enjoyed old Western movies and his favorite being any John Wayne movie.



With caution being necessary now, his service will be private at the Family Cemetery with the Reverend Wayne Linkous speaking. The Reese Funeral Home, Austinville, Va. is providing assistance.



Published by SWVA Today on Oct. 2, 2021.