David Lawrence Taylor
February 2, 1962 - September 9, 2021
David Lawrence Taylor, 59, of Rocky Gap, Va., went to be with the Lord he served on Thursday, September 9, 2021. He was born February 2, 1962 in Bluefield, W.Va., the son of the late Clayton and Katherine Nicewander Taylor.
David was a member of the Rocky Gap Pentecostal Holiness Church. He never met a stranger and was always willing to help. He had a really good sense of humor and liked to pick. He was a salesman for Meade Tractor and loved his job, which he was very good at. He enjoyed farming beef cattle. He was a hardworker and taught his sons the value of hard work and having a strong work ethic. He especially loved his grandchildren and enjoyed taking them for rides on his farm, TNT Farms. He was a very generous, thoughtful and a genuinely kind soul and will be greatly missed by those who loved him.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Nicewander, his father-in-law, Roy W. Nunley Sr. and his brother-in-law, Roy W. Nunley Jr.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 38 years, Teresa Nunley Taylor; his sons and daughters-in-law, David Jordon Taylor (Melissa), Joshua Clayton Taylor (Danielle) and Justin Allen Taylor (Kristen Thomas); his grandchildren, Austin Allen Lee Straight, Paisley Elaina Taylor and Emerson Wade Taylor; his brothers, Clayton Spencer Taylor, Edward Lee ("Ray") Taylor and Johnny Taylor; his mother-in-law, Virginia Nunley and his brother-in-law, Frank Nunley.
Funeral services are planned for Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 1 p.m. at A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home Chapel, White Gate, with the Rev. Eddie Johnson and the Rev. Mike Barnett. Burial will follow on the family farm in the TNT Farms Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home form 11 a.m. until service time, 1 p.m.
The Taylor family is in the care of A. Vets & Sons Funeral Home, White Gate, avestandsons.com
, (540) 921-2985.
Published by SWVA Today on Sep. 15, 2021.