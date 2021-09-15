Teresa and family, Kim and I are so sorry for your loss. I’ve known David for 40 years and he was the same person when I last saw him as he always has been. He definitely never meet a stranger and he really was meant for the job he had at Meade. I know he loved and was proud of his family. He is a guy that will be missed by our little community.We pray that his family finds comfort in knowing what kind of man he was.



Lee Hagan Friend September 11, 2021