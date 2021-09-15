Menu
David Lawrence Taylor
FUNERAL HOME
A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home - White Gate/Pearisburg
2508 Walkers Creek Valley Road
Pearisburg, VA
David Lawrence Taylor

February 2, 1962 - September 9, 2021

David Lawrence Taylor, 59, of Rocky Gap, Va., went to be with the Lord he served on Thursday, September 9, 2021. He was born February 2, 1962 in Bluefield, W.Va., the son of the late Clayton and Katherine Nicewander Taylor.

David was a member of the Rocky Gap Pentecostal Holiness Church. He never met a stranger and was always willing to help. He had a really good sense of humor and liked to pick. He was a salesman for Meade Tractor and loved his job, which he was very good at. He enjoyed farming beef cattle. He was a hardworker and taught his sons the value of hard work and having a strong work ethic. He especially loved his grandchildren and enjoyed taking them for rides on his farm, TNT Farms. He was a very generous, thoughtful and a genuinely kind soul and will be greatly missed by those who loved him.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Nicewander, his father-in-law, Roy W. Nunley Sr. and his brother-in-law, Roy W. Nunley Jr.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 38 years, Teresa Nunley Taylor; his sons and daughters-in-law, David Jordon Taylor (Melissa), Joshua Clayton Taylor (Danielle) and Justin Allen Taylor (Kristen Thomas); his grandchildren, Austin Allen Lee Straight, Paisley Elaina Taylor and Emerson Wade Taylor; his brothers, Clayton Spencer Taylor, Edward Lee ("Ray") Taylor and Johnny Taylor; his mother-in-law, Virginia Nunley and his brother-in-law, Frank Nunley.

Funeral services are planned for Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 1 p.m. at A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home Chapel, White Gate, with the Rev. Eddie Johnson and the Rev. Mike Barnett. Burial will follow on the family farm in the TNT Farms Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home form 11 a.m. until service time, 1 p.m.

The Taylor family is in the care of A. Vets & Sons Funeral Home, White Gate, avestandsons.com, (540) 921-2985.
Published by SWVA Today on Sep. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
14
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home - White Gate/Pearisburg
2508 Walkers Creek Valley Road, Pearisburg, VA
Sep
14
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home - White Gate/Pearisburg
2508 Walkers Creek Valley Road, Pearisburg, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our prayers to the family. We came to know David through Meade´s tractor service. He was our salesman on all of our purchases. David was a great salesman and very friendly and nice. He was a man of his word! We will truly miss as we know you do! May God hold you in the palms of His hands and the circle of His arms and give you the greatest memories of your family life. Give you strength to face the hard times in your weakest moments. So sorry for your loss.
Ron & Joan Bowling
Other
September 20, 2021
David was the most amusing and kind man anyone would ever meet. He always had a smile on his face and relentlessly picked on me each time we saw each other at the Bank. I only knew David for 6 years, but I considered him a friend and he will forever be missed.
Kim Steele
Friend
September 15, 2021
Dave came to my farm several times picking up and delivering my John Deere tractor , it was a good thing he wasn’t on the “clock” we could talk about farming all day.. I was really glad for him when he got the promotion to sales obviously the family going to miss him but so will all of his clients/ friends..especially that smile and grin.
Dale Carter
Friend
September 14, 2021
It was always a pleasure working with David. He always had a smile on his face. He had a genuine passion for taking care of people. He will be greatly missed.
Ronnie Cate
Friend
September 13, 2021
A great man who left a family that will live on with a piece of David with them. Got to know David and his family many years ago working hay fields on the Stowers farm, a special time. Many remember him by the nickname "Gun" from playing basketball on the blacktop at the school. Never met him that he wasn't smiling and asking how the family was.
Praying for comfort and peace for all the family, know that he leaves a legacy of values and hard work and helping others.
Glad to have known him and consider him a friend. RIP, Gun!
David Andrews
Friend
September 11, 2021
So sorry to hear of David’s passing . I saw him four weeks ago and he was the same man I went to school . Always had a smile and pleasant personality . We all know that he is walking on streets of Gold . This not good by but we will see you later .
Herschel Blessing
Friend
September 11, 2021
David was a delightful person whom I enjoyed hàving in class. He was a hard worker and proud of his children and grandchildren. Also he was a devoted husband and cherished his wife TERESA. He will be missed by a community which loved. Sue
Sue Sink
Friend
September 11, 2021
Teresa and family, Kim and I are so sorry for your loss. I’ve known David for 40 years and he was the same person when I last saw him as he always has been. He definitely never meet a stranger and he really was meant for the job he had at Meade. I know he loved and was proud of his family. He is a guy that will be missed by our little community.We pray that his family finds comfort in knowing what kind of man he was.
Lee Hagan
Friend
September 11, 2021
I'll miss seeing David at Woody's for breakfast when I visit our old house just down the road. Always smiling and talking about the cows and John Deere tractors. Rest in peace buddy.
Joe Borich
September 11, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of David's passing. He use to see me at the other clinic. Always had a smile and a laugh.
Patricia Mitchell
Acquaintance
September 11, 2021
David was ever ones friend I saw him last month riding his tractor up 52 .
You will be missed my friend
God bless you all
Mike Reed
Friend
September 11, 2021
So sorry to hear of Davids passing. He was such a nice person. I knew him from working at the BP gas station in Bastian. It was a really small business then. When he came in he always had a smile on his face and said a big Hello to everyone.
dianne strock
Friend
September 11, 2021
