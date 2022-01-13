Deanna Nichols Boswell
January 21, 1943 - January 4, 2022
Deanna Nichols Boswell, 78, of Floyd, was born unto eternal life on Tuesday, January 4, 2022.
Deanna was born on January 21, 1943, in Washington, D.C., and resided in Brookville, Maryland, during her adolescence and teen years. She attended high school at the Academy of The Holy Cross and graduated from Dunbarton College with a bachelor's degree in 1965.
Deanna married, and shortly thereafter moved to Floyd County, Virginia, where she and her husband raised their family. She had an eye for interior decorating and enjoyed decorating the farmhouse where they resided.
Deanna possessed a love for all animals, but she had a special love for horses and riding. She was an avid foxhunter in her youth. She passed her love of horses and riding on to several of her children and grandchildren.
Deanna was a lifelong artist and shared her talent by painting many portraits and landscapes. She owned and operated Blacksburg Florist and her flair for floral design was evident in the many floral arrangements she created. She was also a legal assistant in both Floyd and Blacksburg for many years.
Deanna was a devout Catholic. She was a founding member of All Saints Roman Catholic in Floyd, Virginia and was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Blacksburg.
Deanna was preceded in death by her parents, Daniel B. Nichols Sr. and Dixie B. Nichols. She is survived by her brothers, Daniel B. Nichols Jr. and Dean B. Nichols; sons, Robert C. Boswell Jr. (Kimberly), Edward P. Boswell (Coleen), William K. Boswell (Kelli), David B. Boswell (Christy), and James H. Boswell (Julie); daughters, Jessica L. Gallimore (Matthew), and Jacqueline D. Walker (Jonathan); grandchildren, Julianna Schultheis (Grant), Mitchell Boswell, Edward Boswell Jr., Nicholas Boswell, Colin Boswell, Delaney Boswell, Hannah Boswell, Noah Boswell, Rebekah Gomez (Levi), Georgia Boswell, Jackson Boswell, Hunter Gallimore, Melanie Gallimore, Ayden Walker, Maverick Walker, and Natalie Walker; and great-grandchild, Natalia Rosalina "Rosie" Gomez.
A mass will be held at a later date at All Saints Roman Catholic Church.
Published by SWVA Today on Jan. 13, 2022.