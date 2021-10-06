Deborah Ann Justus Rose



Deborah Ann Justus Rose, age 68 of Bastian, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 23, 2021. She was the daughter of the late Leonard Rose Sr. and Stella Mae Rose of Maryland.



Deborah was a former worker at the Bland sewing factory, former retail associate at Walmart in Tenn. and Bluefield, former worker at Dollar General in Bland and Tazewell, Va.



She was preceded in death by her father, Leonard Rose Sr.; mother Stella Rose; and sister, Barbara Spiker of Maryland.



Left to cherish her memory are her sister, Tammy Overton; brother, Leonard Rose Jr.; daughter, Diane Clevinger and husband, Denny; son, Acie Justus and wife, Kayla; son, Wesley Justus and wife, Wendy; grandson, Denny Clevinger Jr. and wife, Alexis; grandson, Zackery and wife, Mimi and their two children, granddaughter Tasha and her three children, granddaughter, Kayla, granddaughter, Jacie and grandson, Julian, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.



Deborah was a loving person who never met anyone she did not show love or kindness to. She walked with God everyday of her life and is now walking with him in Heaven. She shared her faith with family and all she knew. Having her as a Mother was an honor and a privilege. Until we meet again Mommy, we will be missing you.



A service to celebrate her life will be announced at a later date. The family would like to Thank the Oakley-Cook Funeral Home in Bristol, Tenn., family and friends for their support, love and kindness.



Published by SWVA Today on Oct. 6, 2021.