Menu
Search by Name
Menu
SWVA Today
SWVA Today Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Debra Lynn Phillips Bassetti
1958 - 2021
BORN
1958
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bower Funeral Chapel - Pulaski
1631 Bobwhite Boulevard
Pulaski, VA
Debra Lynn Phillips Bassetti

Debra Lynn Phillips Bassetti, age 62, of Dublin, passed away on Monday, October 4, 2021, at her home with family. Born on November 21, 1958, in Pulaski, Virginia, she was the daughter of Elsie Wheeling Phillips and the late Cecil Mont Phillips.

Debra was a registered nurse that served all over the New River Valley.

She is survived by her husband, Joseph "Bo" Randolph Bassetti Jr. of Dublin; mother, Elsie Phillips of Pulaski; children, Travis Viars and Seth Davis of Roanoke, and Kristi and Carl Brent Anderson of Draper; grandchildren, Emma Grace Anderson, Nora Rose Anderson and Owen William Anderson; stepchildren, Stacy Mullins of Wytheville, and Joseph "Joe" Bassetti of Rural Retreat; step-grandchildren, James "JT" and Sarah Sharitz, Elizabeth and Cody Tate, Zachery Corvin, Mackenzie Bassetti, Mason Bassetti, Alantis Johnson, Mikaela Johnson, and Noah Johnson; and step great-grandchildren, Emma Tate, James Sharitz, Rachael Sharitz, Matilda Sharitz, Levi Sharitz, and Neely May Tate.

Memorial services will be held at a later date. To sign Debra's online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Susan G. Komen (Breast Cancer Awareness Foundation) @ www.info-komen.org.

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.
Published by SWVA Today on Oct. 9, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Bower Funeral Chapel - Pulaski
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bower Funeral Chapel - Pulaski.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
With Sympathy and Love,
Kevin and Jim
October 7, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results